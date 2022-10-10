Health minister Harish Rao inaugurates Sravani Multi-Specialty Hospitals in Madhapur

– Grand Launch of Sravani Hospitals, Madhapur by Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao Tanneru

– 1000+ First Aid Kits Distributed to Attendees as Return gifts

– Mission to Create 1Lakh Healthy Families under Ayushmanbhava in 1 Year Program Told CEO, Sravani Chettupalli of Sravani Hospitals

Madhapur (India), October 10: State-of-the-art healthcare now has a new address in Madhapur. Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated Sravani Hospitals, a multi-speciality hospital for women and children, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday.

MLAs Arekepudi Gandhi and Krishna Rao, Corporator Jagadeeshwar Goud, Dr Padmashree Manjula Anagani, Dr G Sathish Reddy, Dr. Bhaskar Rao (Managing director, KIMS) and TSTS chairman Jagan Mohan Patimeedi also graced the grand event.

The 75-bed hospital is equipped with the latest medical technology and a team of highly qualified doctors dedicated to the cause of comprehensive healthcare. It has advanced equipment like Philips Monitors, 4K advanced Laparoscopy, Karl Storz, 32 slice Siemens CT scan and Olympus Endoscopy, etc. Besides offering treatment in speciality areas like Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynaecology, it will also provide services in general medicine, ENT, pulmonology, cardiology and various critical care and surgeries. The hospital also has state-of-the-art radiology, pharmacy, pathology, cafeteria and ambulance services.

Sravani Chettupalli, CEO of Sravani Hospitals, called it a mission to serve people in need of medical care and attention in the best possible manner.

“Our aim is to revolutionise women and child care with a difference. We have brought together under one roof experts with rich experience in their respective fields so that our patients get the best treatment,” she said.

On the Occasion of launch 1000 First Aid Kids were distributed to all the attendees as return gifts and also Ayushman Bhava Card was launched by Managing Director Dr.Naveen Chettupalli along with Minister Harish Rao garu.. which will offer 1 discounts for all the card holders are Sravani Hospitals. ( A unique initiative by Chettupalli Foundation).

At the core of Sravani Hospitals’ services is the commitment toward better health for women and children with the approach of ‘Health First’. Patients from all walks of life can come to Sravani Hospitals and be assured of the best treatment. With its advanced and high-quality services, it has emerged as the destination for good health.

Dr Naveen Chettupalli, Managing Director of Sravani Hospitals, assured of compassionate 24×7 care with due diligence by trained and highly experienced patient care providers and nursing staff.

To mark the launch, the hospital organised health programmes in Telangana in association with Chettupalli Foundation.

On the panel of senior doctors at Sravani Hospitals are Surgical Gastroenterologist Dr Prasad Neelam, Senior Obstetrician & Gynecologist Dr Aswini Annam, Senior Consultant-Internal medicine Dr Srinivasulu Talacheru and General surgeon & Coloproctologist Dr Sushma Peruri.

Dr. Bhaskar, MD, KIMS Hospital, said Sravani Hospitals is equipped with state of art facilities, while Dr. Manjula Anagani said the hospital has advanced equipment to perform high-end laparoscopic surgeries.

Noted liver transplant surgeon Dr. Madhusudhan said the hospital has excellent scope for starting transplantation services, while Dr. Deepak Reddy, Director of AINU at Hitech City said it is going to be one of the best hospitals in Madhapur.

Dr. Prasad neelam , Surgical Gastroenterologist, Sravani hospitals said hospital has scope of all surgical services with advanced 4k Laparoscopy.

Also present on the occasion were noted influencer Amma Satyvathi, Miss Universe Intelligence Abhimanika, Serlingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, entrepreneur and founder of Sustain Kart Kanthi Dutt, Sudheer Sandra (Managing Director SUPAR School) , Nikeelu Gunda (CEO- Digital Connect), Editpoint Ramesh (Chairman, Editpoint) and many more were present.

