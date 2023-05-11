Health-Tech Platform Genworks Health raised notable funding of USD 4M from BlackSoil

New Delhi [India], May 11 (/PNN): GenWorks Health, a renowned medical technology company headquartered in India has raised an investment of USD 4 Million by BlackSoil, an alternative credit platform based in Mumbai. This investment reflects BlackSoil's commitment to investing in the healthcare sector and is also anticipated to ensure the growth and development of GenWorks Health. It contributes to the growth of groundbreaking healthcare solutions extensively.

The GenWorks health program also aims to offer healthcare practitioners the tools needed to offer improved medical care and diagnostics while ensuring that the costs are streamlined. GenWorks aspires to bring a tangible change in healthcare accessibility and affordability. With the new funding that it has received, the efforts will grow mfold as the company will be able to successfully remove limitations in healthcare services with the active use of technological interventions. The new investment will help orgzations to expand their network and create a base for their next-generation platform, which will help in establishing their place in the healthcare services sector. This investment is part of a larger plan that will pan out ahead in the future as the company grows.

S Ganeshprasad, Founder, Managing Director, and CEO, GenWorks said "The investment from BlackSoil comes at a time when GenWorks is determined to expand its efforts, grow its customer base and maintain the best infrastructure with the many types of equipment such as software, technology, and staffing for supporting the delivery needs. GenWorks is thankful for the investment made by BlackSoil and is also optimistic that moving forward, this investment will reap many positive results."

GenWorks Health is extensively involved in the distribution of medical devices and consumables all over India with a track record of serving almost 40,000 clients in as many as 700 districts in India. Moreover, the company is also dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes by using innovative technology and has expanded its product range for covering all aspects of patient care from screening and diagnosis to treatment and monitoring. GenWorks already has a record of big investors such as Somerset Indus Capital Partners, Evolvence, and Morgan Stanley backing its mission to promote healthcare accessibility and affordability in India.

With the investment of BlackSoil, the company is expected to catalyze its growth and also consolidate its position as a leading player in the medical technology sector. Mr. Ankur Bansal, Co-founder, BlackSoil said "The investment we have made in GenWorks Healthcare is not just a testimony to their growth potential but also a reflection of our prime belief in the potential of healthcare technology. We want to make the most out of our expertise and resources for making a positive impact on the healthcare industry while improving the lives of countless because we sincerely believe that everyone deserves the best healthcare services."

The investment made by GenWorks is sure to expand the company's mission to deliver high-quality healthcare to many underserved regions and make healthcare needs widely accessible in distant parts of India. There is absolute transparency and authenticity in the working of GenWorks which is the reason why the startup continues to shine in the Indian market. The investment made by GenWorks will offer additional resources to support the company's efforts in this direction.

GenWorks aims to build wide awareness by leveraging the technology available and providing affordable solutions across wide geographies using digital solutions. By using the best of digitization, GenWorks is focused on improving specialist access to the last mile of India. The company believes it can create an impact with the "care cycle" approach that is focused on connecting all patients to specialists at the need of the hour. GenWorks endeavour to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability has succeeded in touching as many as 200 million lives each day.

https://www.genworkshealth.com

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor