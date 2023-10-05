Health & Wellness Company, Shyft, Announces Launch of Women's Health Focused Brand - Dash Health

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 5: Leading health & wellness company, Shyft, today announced the launch of its new women's health focused brand - Dash Health.

Dash Health will serve as a health, wellness, and lifestyle management brand dedicated towards improving women's health with a mission to improve awareness, create community support, and offer lifestyle management services targeted towards different health conditions. The launch reinforces the company's commitment towards offering focused & impactful solutions for PCOS management, menstrual & hormonal health, natal care, and menopause. The expert-led services across nutrition, fitness & yoga, therapy and more are designed to complement and work in tandem with clinical & medical services that the customer may already be availing, to drive positive health outcomes.

"We are excited to launch Dash Health to address the unique needs of women's health," said Pooja Khanna, Co-founder of Shyft. "In the last 2+ years of working in this space, we realized there is a severe lack of awareness and understanding in women's health - not just around issues, but also available solutions. Dash Health will work on driving awareness and providing impactful solutions for PCOS management, menstrual & hormonal health, natal care, and menopause."

Having catered to over 30,000 women customers over the past two and a half years, Shyft has an in-depth understanding of the gaps in women's health related services, and established proven solutions to drive positive health outcomes. As a dedicated platform for women's health, Dash Health will now focus on making women more aware about their health - not just the problems, but also the solutions.

Recognizing the importance of community in addressing critical health issues, the platform will establish curated communities for members to join, each centered around specific ailments and life stages. These communities will serve as safe spaces for members to share their personal journeys. The platform will also curate and share credible resources related to members' health conditions, and offer access to experts who can address any questions or concerns raised by members.

The platform will continue to offer nutrition consultations with leading clinical nutritionists which plays a crucial part for women's health; as well as fitness & yoga classes, which are reviewed & approved by medical professionals, and led by expert trainers. Dash Health will also expand its services portfolio with dedicated therapy and dermatology consultations for concerns across various life stages.

The women's health market is a large and growing market. According to a recent market research study by Contrive Datum Insights, the global women's health market was valued at US$ 40.29 Bn in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 58.24 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. Another recent report by Insights10 projects that India's women's health market will grow from US$ 0.726 Bn in 2022 to US$ 1.325 Bn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.80%. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing awareness of women's health issues, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases & hormonal imbalance related disorders.

"With our strong record in the health & wellness space, and our deep understanding of the women's health market, we are confident that Dash Health will make a significant impact," said Khanna. "We are committed to providing women with the resources they need to live healthier, happier lives."

At Shyft, we're building an ecosystem to make health & wellness easy and accessible to all. With our three pillars of content, community and curated services (health coaches, clinical nutritionists, online yoga & exercise classes and therapy), we aim to educate, empower and help build sustainable habits for people to reach their health goals and see a real impact. The Shyft app makes it super easy to access everything in one place!

To know more, check out our website - www.betheshyft.com.

Dash Health is a new brand from the house of Shyft, that focuses on women's health. Dash Health offers a variety of services, including yoga, nutrition, therapy, and more to deliver impactful solutions for PCOS management, menstrual & hormonal health, natal care, and menopause. Dash health services are available on the Shyft app.

To know more, check out our website - www.dash.health, and on Instagram at instagram.com/dashhealth_.

