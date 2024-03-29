"Healthcare, education and agriculture" PM Modi underlines areas leveraging technology in his conversation with Bill Gates

New Delhi (India), March 29 : Two global thought leader PM Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, discussed a wide range of subjects in a special conversation at the Prime Minister's residence. Gates praised India's technological advancements in Digital public infrastructure (DPI) and its transformative impact across various sectors, while the PM spoke of his vision for leveraging technology.

Gates asked the Prime Minister Modi about the technological advancements that excited him the most.

"India is not only adopting technology but actually dealing the way- what are the technological advancements you are most excited about?" Gates asked.

Prime Minister Modi outlined his vision with key focus on health, agriculture, and education.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of digital platforms in democratising access to quality healthcare, ensuring that even remote areas receive the same level of medical services as urban centres.

"I have built two lakh Aarogya Mandir, Aayushman Aarogya Mandir, in villages. I directly connect my health centre with the best hospital with modern technology. In the beginning, they thought I don't have a doctor. How can he treat me without seeing me? But later they understood the technology that a doctor sitting hundreds of kilometers away is giving him the right diagnosis and advice. So people's confidence has increased. This is the wonder of the digital platform" PM Modi said

Turning to education, Prime Minister Modi emphasised his commitment to providing the best education to children. He highlighted the importance of utilising technology to enhance learning experiences, particularly through visual content and storytelling.

"I want to provide the best education to the children. The lack of teachers I want to fill that with technology. Secondly, the child's interest is in the visual, in storytelling. So I am working in that direction to create such content. So that the children should get involved. I did some surveys and saw that the children are enjoying it a lot."

In the realm of agriculture, Prime Minister Modi discussed his ambitious plans to bring about a significant revolution and change mindsets within the sector.

"I have taken an action. Namo Drone Didi. I have two goals behind it. One is that I want to make 3 crore women in the villages of India Lakhpati Didis. And that too from a poor family's. I want to make a psychological change. Not small changes, but big changes. Secondly, women in the village do the same work. They will feed the buffalo, or milk the cows. I want to give them technology. I want to make a psychological change. Everyone in the village should feel that they are changing the village" the PM said.

"I want to make agriculture modern. I see the need to make it scientific. And that's why I took the drone. And it was very successful. I talk to Drone Didis these days. She is so happy. She says, I didn't know how to ride a cycle. Today I have become a pilot and I am piloting a drone. The way of thinking has changed" the PM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke of extending a helping hand to African countries in enhancing their digital infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of democratization and equal opportunity in the digital age.

Bill Gates emphasised that one of the key themes that India brings to technology is its commitment to making it accessible to everyone, particularly focusing on uplifting those who need it the most.

"One of the themes that India brings to technology is that it should be available for everyone, lifting up those who need it the most" Gates said

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of extending digital facilities to all villages. By aligning technological advancements with the specific needs and preferences of women, he noted that these innovations are readily embraced and integrated into daily life.

"When I hear about the digital divide in the world, I say that I will not let anything happen in my neighborhood that there is a digital divide. And digital public infrastructure is a very big requirement in itself" the PM said.

"Today, I want to deliver this digital facility to my villages. So, I think they are a very big target group. Women immediately accept new things. This is my experience in my country. What are the things that I will take into technology according to them? So, it is made completely acceptable" the PM added.

"In the midst of fourth industrial revolution with digital technology at its core. I am confident that India will make remarkable strides" he further said.

Highlighting the relevance of efficient digital systems during the pandemic, PM Modi drew attention to the COVID app used in India for vaccine distribution and certification.

"Now you must have seen COVID. The world was not able to issue a certificate. If I want to take a vaccine, I have to go to the COVID app. At what distance will I get it? Which time slot will I get it? And I used to get my certificate within a fraction of a second. I have also opened it up to open source, anyone can use it. So, because of this, I have benefited a lot digitally in my country" PM Modi said.

Bill Gates lauded India's approach to technology, particularly its focus on accessibility and inclusivity. He commended India for its efforts to bridge the digital divide and make digital infrastructure available to all, especially those in need.

Gates said, "The key point is that the digital infrastructure just get keeping richer. Lot of people know about the identity system and then digital payment system and then the government by taking virtually all the government payment programs on digitizing those, that will save a lot of money and create access on more equal basis."

PM Narendra Modi reiterated his confidence in India's ability to make significant strides in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution, with digital technology at its core.

