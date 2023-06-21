Healthcare Experts, Leaders, and Industry Captains Honoured with Custodians of Humanity Awards for Outstanding Contributions

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 21: Healthcare Experts, Leaders, companies, and Industry Captains were recently honoured with the 2nd Custodians of Humanity Awards for their Outstanding Contributions. Organized by IGHM, in association with Medgate Today, awards were presented to honour individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to humanity in the field of healthcare in Pre and Post Pandemic period.

The Awards were given to Dr. Jitendra Sharma (CEO and MD of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone), Mukesh Mehta ( Mehta Tubes), Syed Asdar Ali ( Journalist), Pankaj Narula (MD, Sristhry Medica- SNG India Group), Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), Dr. Grace Mona Singh ( Head of the Department-Mental Health Nursing, Himalayan University, Dehradun), Dr. Akshat Pandey ( Medical Professional), Vinit Acharya, MD of Life Line Biz Pvt Ltd, Sonu Kumar Yadav Founder and CEO of HospitaleStore.com, Manish Malik (Healthcare Professional) BPL Medical Technologies, Sushant Banerjee (Founder and CEO of Orthotech Limited), Pradeep Narkhede (Managing Director of Shalya Xcellance Medical Technologies), Dr. Bidhan Das (MD, Octavo), Dr. Kalpana Nagpal (Healthcare Professional), Koinamed India Pvt Ltd, B BlackBio Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Arjun Dang ( CEO of Dr. Dang Lab), Ibrar Ahmad ( Social Activist), Molbio Diagnostics, PD Vaghela (Telecom Expert & former Chairman TRAI), Prof.(Dr.) M Wali (Distinguished Physician), Smit Shah, and Madhusudhan Joshi.

"The awards highlight and celebrate the efforts of those who have made a significant positive impact on healthcare delivery, innovation, and social welfare, fostering a global healthcare community dedicated to improving the well-being of individuals worldwide," said Afzal Khan, Editor in Chief, Medgate Today.

Awardees were selected by the veterans of the healthcare sector. The Jury included Dr. YP Bhatia, Chairman, Chairman of the Healthcare Committee on the National Board for Quality Promotion, Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator at AiMED (Association of Indian Medical Device Industry), Dr. Rajesh Shah (a well-known healthcare professional), Jatin Mahajan (J Mitra), Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, President of Medical Value Tourism at GMAAF (Global Medical and Ayurveda Association Foundation).

The Award ceremony was preceded by the MedTech Policy Mahotsava Conclave 2023, organized by Medgate Today. The day-long conclave organized after the introduction of National Medical Devices Policy 2023, gets a robust response from all stakeholders and during four Sessions the industry chalk out a roadmap for the future.

With a focus on policy reforms, symbiotic relationships with the government, collaborations, commitment, automation, re-inventing GeM, and innovation, the event aimed to achieve the target of a USD 50 billion MedTech economy by 2030. Supported by esteemed organizations including the Global MedTech Advocacy and Advisory Forum (GMAAF), AiMED, Invest India, iGHM, AMG, AHPI, Prius Communications, and admi, the conclave's four sessions diligently worked towards outlining a roadmap for the future.

Welcoming the delegates, Afzal Kamal, Editor-in-Chief of Medgate Today, highlighted the significance of the MedTech Policy Mahotasav as a part of industry endeavors to contribute to the "Make in India" policy for an Atmanirbhar Indian MedTech. "The conclave aimed to boost research and development infrastructure, gearing up for an aspirational $50 billion MedTech economy.

While detailing the theme of the Conclave Gaurav Agarwal, Chairman of GMAAF and Conference Chairman also shared his views on policy fronts and highlighted the key issues pertaining to the sector. "This is the Golden Decade of MedTech in India boosted by a favorable policy environment, " stated Gaurav Agarwal.

Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, Conference Co-Chair emphasized the progress made in MedTech and the need for contemporary policy interventions and support to transform India from an import-dependent to an export-confident Indian MedTech country. Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD said, "India's Imports which had shot up by a steep 41% to Rs 63,000 crore in 2021-2022 have been stalled and now hovering at Rs 61,000 crore. We hope now onwards with the support of the Medical Devices Policy and Actions, this graph will be reversed from 80% import dependence to a reduced 20-30% import dependence in the next 5 years."

The inaugural session was followed by a Panel Discussion on R&D, Innovation & Infrastructure. Chaired by Dr. Jitendra Sharma and Moderated by Dr. Ravi Rathod, the session witnessed intense knowledge sharing on the most critical issues of the sector. Dr Ravi Kant Sharma, Deputy Drugs Controller at CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) highlighted the issues pertaining to the safety, quality, and efficacy of drugs and devices in India, contributing to the overall public health and well-being. The session also witnessed valuable suggestions coming from Dr Atul Nasa, Pro Vice Chancellor, SGT University.

Moderating a session on Financing and Investment Opportunities for MSMEs in the Medical Device Industry Dr. Rajiv Chhibber, Vice President Sahajanand Medical Technologies said, " The domestic industry is optimistic that together in a PPP mode, we would be able to create an ecosystem for the holistic growth of the overall healthcare industry in India, make India self-sufficient, reduce import dependency to a large extent, expand both markets and exports, where one can hope to see exponential growth in the coming years to achieve the vision 2047, achieving the vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all." During this session, industry experts including Sonia Gandhi, Chief of Investments (Life Sciences) at BIRAC, Akriti Bajaj, Vice President of Invest India, and other eminent figures brainstormed on finance and investment-related issues.

Anjan Bose, Founder Secretary General of NATHEALTH, emphasized the need for a symbiotic relationship between the industry and the government. He gave the mantra C Square I -Collaborations, Commitment, and Innovations (CCI). The session was moderated by Jyoti Singh, a Public Procurement Expert at GeM. Participants such as Jatin Mahajan, MD of J Mitra & Company; Manish Sardana, President of Poly Medicure; Sunil Khetarpal, President of AHPI; Aditya Kohli, Joint MD of Allied Medical; and Pankaj Narula, MD of Srishty Medical emphasized the growth potential and the relevance of GeM for the industry. Pradeep Narkhede, MD of Shalya Xcellance Medical Technologies, addressed irregularities and violations of tendering norms on the GeM portal, calling for transparency and accountability. However, Manish Sardana said, "GeM is constantly evolving and adopting advanced technologies. It has immense potential. A concerted effort is required from all government buyers, sellers, and the various partners in the GeM ecosystem to make it a success and to allow it to unlock its full potential."

During the Panel Discussion on adult vaccinations, Dr. Arun Agrawal, Clinical Advisor at Apollo Hospitals Group; Dr. MS Kanwar, Senior Consultant at Apollo Hospitals; Dr. Chanchal Pal, Past President of IMA; Dr. Kalpana Nagpal and Dr. Pakhee Aggarwal, Senior Consultants at Apollo Hospitals made a passionate appeal for vaccination against serious ailments like Hepatitis B, displaying placards to raise awareness.

Baldev Raj, Founder and MD of Prius Communication, the official Communication Partner of the Medtech Policy Mahotsava, said, "The sector has huge potential for growth with the rising demand. As we are already providing consultancy to several MNCs for branding, advocacy, and Make in India, it is also an opportunity for domestic players to go for cohesive collaborations. All stakeholders need to join hands to tap this huge opportunity."

