'Healthcare more than just sector, it’s mission': Mansukh Mandaviya addresses G20 health working group meet

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 20 : Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya while speaking at an event 'Indian industry interaction with G20 Health Working Group delegates' in Gandhinagar said on Sunday that healthcare is more than just a sector - it is a mission.

"(It is) a mission to provide the highest quality healthcare to every citizen of our great nation. Our pharmaceutical and medical devices industry stands as a vital partner in this mission," Mandaviya said.

India, the minister said, is recognized as a global pharmaceutical hub, with its industry playing a pivotal role in improving health outcomes worldwide by serving, as a dependable supplier of affordable and high-quality drugs.

He added India has played a significant role in enhancing global accessibility by providing approximately 60 per cent of the global vaccine supply and 20-22 per cent of generic medicine exports.

“In recent years, we have witnessed the transformation of our healthcare landscape. From volume-based approaches, we are transitioning towards. A value-based leadership model, focusing on quality, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare,” he said.

Among others who attended the industry interaction meeting were Indonesia and Netherlands health ministers Budi G. Sadikin and Dr Ernst Kuipers.

Health Minister Indonesia Sadikin praised and thanked India for supporting Indonesia during the pandemic through active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and medicines.

"I thank India and Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya for saving lives. We chartered a flight and came to India for the drugs," he said.

The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting under G20 India Presidency was held during August 17-19, 2023 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022 and is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil. India’s G20 Presidency marked the first time that the troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.

The focus of the G20 Health Minister’s Meeting was on the three key priorities of the G20 Health Track, including health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response with a focus on anti-microbial resistance and One Health framework; Strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with a focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures (Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics); and Digital Health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

