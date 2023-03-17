Healthium Medtech announced as the 'Official Healthcare Partner' by Boxing Federation of India for the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023

New Delhi [India], March 17 (/PRNewswire): Healthium Medtech, a global player in medical devices, announced today that it would be the associate sponsor for the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023 in association with the Boxing Federation of India. The world championship will be held in New Delhi, and the event is supported by the Sports Authority of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Government of India.

Healthium Medtech is a market leader in its segment, focused on products in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care. The medtech firm has been associated with sports, promoting awareness about sports injuries and supporting athletes in India. Healthium along with its patented arthroscopy range - Sironix, aims to support injured players in need with medical treatment, surgeries and rehabilitation facilities to recover from injuries and carry on with their career.

The championship will feature 300+ athletes and coaches from almost 65 countries along with 1000+ officials, RJs, ITO and volunteers at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, I.G. Sports Complex, New Delhi. The training sessions are held at the Boxing Training Hall within the same complex. The championship is the most prestigious event for women boxers across the world. The previous edition of the world championship was held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Boxing acts as a force to amplify women's voices and bring down gender barriers. The International Boxing Association orgzes the Women's World Boxing Championship to celebrate the spirit of gender equality and empowerment. This Championship comes as an opportune moment in sync with Honourable Prime Minister's programme for women empowerment in the country.

Speaking on the association, sh Bafna, CEO & MD, Healthium Medtech, added, "Healthium Medtech is honoured to serve as the Official Healthcare Partner for the IBA Women's World Championship 2023 in New Delhi. Healthium has been supporting sports and athletes in India for a long time, as we aspire to touch more lives with our patented arthroscopy range in sports medicine. We are delighted to be a partner in such an international sporting event and wish to make a positive impact in the lives of young athletes and women in boxing."

Debojo Maharshi, Vice President, BFI, said, "We are happy to have on board Healthium Medtech as our Healthcare Partner for the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023. The company's products are impacting lives for the better and helping Indians with good healthcare facilities. As the apex body of boxing in India, we strike a chord with the brand for impacting the lives of most Indians in the similar manner as us. Our aim is to take boxing to every household of the country and create a nationwide footprint."

Healthium Medtech Limited is a global medtech company focused on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care. One in five surgeries conducted globally uses a Healthium product. As of fiscal 2022, it is the largest independent Indian medical device company and the largest non-captive manufacturer of surgical needles globally. With a vision to provide access to precision medtech for every patient, the company has built extensive market access in India covering over 40,000 surgeons across 18,000 hospitals. Healthium also has significant global presence with exports to over 80 countries, including the USA, France, Germany and Brazil.

The company's diverse portfolio includes 52,000 SKUs across advanced surgery, arthroscopy and wound care products. With a strong focus on R&D, the company has 8 high precision, integrated and scaled manufacturing facilities with global certifications and approvals like US FDA, C.E, CDSCO, TGA, ISO and CE under the stringent new EUDMR norms. Since fiscal 2018, the company has launched 30 new products including a patented portfolio of arthroscopy products. Since 2020, the company has completed 3 acquisitions to enhance market reach and expand its product portfolio.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is the governing body of Boxing in India. BFI's athlete-first approach helped the Indian pugilists' remarkable journey of growth and dominance in becoming world-beaters and history-makers. Led by Ajay Singh as president of BFI, it is under his guidance that BFI has managed to grow leaps and bounds. Indian boxing's global ranking has catapulted from 44th a few years back to becoming World No 3 in 2023 as per the latest IBA World Team Rankings. With two Olympic Medals, Indian boxers have won 16 Elite World Championships medals across men's and women's categories since 2016 and have 140 medals to their name since 2008 in top international events.

BFI had the privilege of hosting the prestigious Women's World Championships thrice now, most by any country and they have also hosted Youth Women's World Boxing Championships in 2017. Nurturing young talent through various developmental programs and providing necessary exposure across all age categories have been a priority for the Federation. India has excelled in the junior and youth level categories too having 22 medals from the last two Youth World Championships. Our continuous efforts have garnered tremendous results in last few years. The Indian teams have been consistently finishing in top 5 counties at most global and multinational tournaments such as Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships. The Indian boxers have won an unprecedented 16 medals in the last two Commonwealth Games.

