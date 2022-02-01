Healthways makes no compromise- Another healthy start in Gorakhpur

, one of India's emerging dairy companies, after embarking on successful milk operations in Gorakhpur and neighboring areas in September 2021, has seen further fruition with its new world-class fresh milk and milk products manufacturing facility in Gorakhpur being functional on 27th January 2022.

Healthways has once again lived to its policy of providing only good milk to its consumers as the launch of Gorakhpur plant will cut down the journey of milk and make fresh, hygienic milk and dairy products easily accessible for people of Gorakhpur and neighboring areas. The new facility which houses equipments with latest technology to manufacture and pack milk and other value added products was inaugurated by Healthways CEO, Dr. Mahesh Chand Tiwari and this step of Healthways is a natural progression to serve the purpose of providing a sustainable business model; while enhancing the milk productivity in the region.

With the opening of facility, Healthways is happy to offer consumers the highest standards of safety and nutrition by using the best-in-class technology that the world has to offer. Healthways has its own manufacturing facility in Gulaothi & Sandilla as well. The Company is committed to uphold the best in food safety and quality measures to ensure availability of safe, wholesome and nutritious milk as every drop of milk being processed is passed through rigorous testing protocols of quality checks.

Speaking on the occasion, Healthways Managing Director Narendar Nagar, said, "Healthways' No Compromise' philosophy reflects at every stage of its value chain, from sourcing healthy feed for healthy cattle, providing veterinary support, paying competitive prices to farmers, running beneficial schemes for their upliftment, applying cutting-edge technology to manufacture, to delivering healthy products fresh at retail outlets. He further added, "Our success mantra is a sound upstream chain comprising consistent quality deliveries enabled with innovation and ethics that pours goodness, everywhere."

Healthways Dairy & Food products Pvt. Ltd. is tremendously inspired and motivated by rich legacy of our founder, Late Choudhary VedRam Nagar, a pioneer in Dairy industry who was guided by the fundamental value of delivering quality.

Narendar Nagar, Managing Director of Healthways Dairy & Food products Pvt. Ltd. inspired by this rich legacy and having 20 years of rich dairy experience in family business started new age dairy brand "Healthways" in 2018. The Healthways Milk & Food Products Pvt Ltd. is one of the emerging dairy groups in the country with a range of international standard dairy products. Healthways Dairy is driven by the ethos of serving the farmers as well as consumers on a common platform by providing right remuneration to milk producers and offering quality and safe products to consumers. Healthways Dairy has always been a front runner in offering quality and nutritious milk and food products to its consumers and its brand promise of "No Compromise" makes it adhere to stringent quality parameters of procuring, manufacturing, packing and delivery.

