Hear from 20+ Global Digital Leaders on the Future Trends in Digital Marketing in 2023

How is digital marketing changing in 2023?

What steps can you take to make your online business succeed? Get answers to these and other pressing marketing questions at Digital Asia Summit, Asia's biggest virtual digital marketing conference, back for its second edition this November.

The conference will present live masterclasses, panel discussions, and expert talks over the course of three powerful days, from November 10-12, 2022. This event is perfect for marketing professionals who want to keep their skills on the cutting edge and their fingers on the pulse of what's happening in the online world.

Featuring renowned global experts, like Rand Fishkin, AJ Wilcox, and Frederick Vallaeys, as well as India's top content creators, like Vanshika Mehta and Piyush Kukreja, each session at the summit, is carefully curated and is sure to be highly informative and offers attendees breakthrough strategies and actionable insights that they can use immediately in their businesses.

"In today's digital era, it's more important than ever to keep up with the all-new trends and technologies - something that can be difficult to do when things are constantly evolving. The Digital Asia Summit is designed to help people in the digital industry stay up-to-date through talks and sessions led by the top leaders in the field. I find it overwhelming and eye-opening to speak with these leaders and get their thoughts on the future of the industry, and I think it's an event that anyone in the digital industry must attend," explains Anuj Agrawal, Community Lead at Digital Asia Summit.

Held via the Growth School platform, the online event will host leading marketing professionals and industry experts from across the globe. If you're a digital marketer or a business owner, this conference is not to be missed.

Some of the most coveted masterclasses at Digital Asia Summit 2.0 include

Boosting your LinkedIn Ads Performance with AJ Wilcox, Host of the LinkedIn Ads Show

The PPC Playing Field with Frederick Vallaeys, CEO at Optmyzer

3 biggest barriers holding people back from effective Email Marketing with Ian Brodie, author of Email Persuasion

How podcasts and voice platforms are transforming marketing for brands with Leni Andronicos, CEO at Logcast

A peek inside Lenskart's ROI optimisations through Incrementality & LTV applications in an Omni Channel world with A.B.R Bharadwaj, AVP - User Growth at Lenskart

The event also features powerful experts-led talks and panel discussions on

Big trends in digital marketing for 2023 and beyond with Rand Fishkin, CEO at SparkToro

The future of content with AI with Sharmin Ali, Co-founder at Instoried

Future of Retail - Understanding the Big Industry trends in D2C Commerce, with Bharati Balakrishnan, Country Head & Director at Shopify India & SEA, Vaishali Gupta, Co-founder, mCaffeine, and Vanshika Mehta, Brand Strategist.

"LinkedIn Ads are so challenging because the initial costs are quite high to advertise, compared to other platforms. But because the targeting is so good, they actually produce higher ROI than the other channels. My talk will be all about who should and shouldn't advertise on LinkedIn, along with the types of Calls to Action (CTAs) that work, plus much more. You won't want to miss it," says AJ Wilcox, Host of the LinkedIn Ads Show.

The theme for this year's conference, 'The Decade of Transformation,' seeks to inspire businesses and brands to embrace the latest technological advancements in the digital industry. "I'm excited to co-create the next era of advertising with the world's leading marketers and brand leaders at this year's Digital Asia Summit", shares Leni Andronicos, CEO at Logcast. "Over the last year, we've seen brands push the boundaries of marketing through podcasts and voice platforms, with audio becoming a core part of the brand experience."

The event is powered by Growth School and supported by Stumagz, Instoried and HeadStart as partners. Throughout the three days, attendees will hear from noteworthy thought leaders on topics including Meta Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Performance Marketing, D2C Commerce, Email Marketing, Podcasting and more. The conference will run from 5 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST on all days. Each session will be followed by a live Q&A with the expert.

