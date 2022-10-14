HELLO! Kick-starts Diwali Festivities with a special issue featuring Janhvi Kapoor

HELLO! a RP Sanjiv Goenka Group publication, has launched its October 2022 edition which is the 'bumper issue of the year'.

This FESTIVE AND BRIDAL special comes along with an elaborate BRIDAL BLACK BOOK that carries all the details for the most perfect wedding.

The issue also has a Diwali Gifting Guide, listing the options for the best festive gifts of the season. Fashion section of the issue covers the latest trends in bridal and festive wear, while the beauty section talks about beauty trends to make one look their best!

The cover girl for this special issue is none other than the beautiful Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi plays muse to couturier Manish Malhotra's latest bridal collection. She is seen in a rose quartz lehenga, embellished with gold zardozi hand embroidery and a tulle veil. A layered necklace with polki, rose-cut diamonds and Zambian emerald stones - both from Manish Malhotra Jewellery by Raniwala 1881, complete the ensemble.

Talking about the collection, Janhvi Kapoor says, "I don't think anyone gets glamour the way Manish (Malhotra) does. He's shaped how women in India look at bridal wear and fashion and is still keen to learn, change and challenge things." In a candid chat, the cover girl talks to HELLO! about work, fashion, her love for films and how she is working hard to make her family proud. "I hope my mother's proud of the choices I've made because everything I do, I tend to with the intention of making her proud", says Janhvi Kapoor.

Here's a BTS video of Janhvi Kapoor shooting for HELLO! October 2022 issue -

Talking about the issue, Avarna Jain, Chairperson Editorial Board HELLO! says, "HELLO!'s October 2022 issue is young, powerful, glamorous and has everything you need for a chic and charming festive season. Replete with a gifting guide, a bridal black book section, and with the ethereal Janhvi Kapoor who stuns on the cover, this issue promises to excite your senses."

Ruchika Mehta, Editor HELLO! adds, "This is a super special issue for us as we are kick starting the festive and bridal season with all the latest trends. Our annual Bridal Black Book brings the best of the best to help you plan a perfect wedding, while our other features set the tone for Diwali and other festivals this month. This issue is a must have for everyone."

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. HELLO! India was launched as a monthly magazine in 2007 and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular publications in the country on all things luxury lifestyle and celebrity. HELLO! carved out a niche for itself for gaining exclusive access to celebrities and their exquisite homes and also for its coverage of Indian royalty, society and the corporate world in beautiful features and spreads in its pages.

With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy,chemicals,retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

