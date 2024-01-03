“Help The Universe” app launched, aiming to create a supportive world  

New Delhi (India), January 3: In a bid to create a kinder social networking platform and reshape the world with mutual aid and support, the “Help The Universe” app has been introduced, marking a significant step towards fostering genuine connections and immediate assistance among users. The distinguishing factor of “Help The Universe” lies in its unique approach to combining immediate, geo-centric assistance with a robust community-centric design. This distinct feature positions the app as a valuable tool for building resilient communities and responding effectively to the needs of individuals, both in local and virtual spaces.

Chayan Debroy, the founding mind behind the application, hails from a small town in northeast Agartala. Deeply moved by the tragic loss of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises, he was inspired to create a platform that could serve as a lifeline for those in need. “In Covid, we have seen multiple lives lost due to not getting help. Whether it’s due to wars in Ukraine, Gaza, or any natural disaster, many lives are lost due to not receiving proper assistance. Help is one key thing that can save lives. This was the main motto why we started this app. By using the app, people can reach out to their neighbors whom they don’t know or even strangers. No other social networking platform provides these kinds of features,” Debroy explained.

Currently, with the resurgence of COVID, the world is once again facing a crisis that threatens many lives. In times when wars, natural disasters, and man-made catastrophes are impacting the world profoundly, ‘Help The Universe’ can be a game-changer for humanity. It has the potential to change the perspective of using social media. While users typically use platforms for business or entertainment, this unique app provides something more profound – a sense of life security.

Traditionally, social media platforms primarily concentrate on connecting people based on pre-existing relationships, such as friends, family, or acquaintances. However, “Help The Universe” breaks this mold by connecting individuals, even if unknown to each other, to extend a helping hand in times of need. By facilitating connections among strangers, the app promotes a profound sense of unity and empathy. It emphasizes the notion that irrespective of one’s familiarity with others, the willingness to offer support and assistance transcends these boundaries. This approach resonates deeply in times of crises or emergencies, where immediate support can be crucial. “Help The Universe” is currently available on Android, with plans for an iOS release in the near future, broadening its reach and accessibility to a wider audience.

Download the “Help The Universe” app from the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.help.the.universe

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor