Hence Digital Telematics: Revolutionizing Business Communications Through Innovative Telecom Solutions



Overview

Hence Digital Telematics Private Limited has established itself as a leader in business communications solutions since its inception in 2017. Specializing in bulk SMS, IVR, and WhatsApp Business API services, the company offers reliable and cost-effective messaging solutions designed to enhance communication strategies for businesses across various industries. Over the past six years, Hence Digital Telematics has expanded globally, earning the trust of numerous enterprises through its dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction.





History

Hence Digital Telematics was founded By Prince Malik & Yukti In 2017 with the mission to simplify and improve business communications through SMS technology. Dedicated to quality service and customer satisfaction, the company has quickly expanded globally, earning the trust of numerous enterprises.

Services

Hence Digital Telematics offers customized SMS technology services to meet the needs of its diverse client base. The company offers various solutions to support a wide range of business communication needs.

Bulk SMS Campaigns : Provide bulk messaging to customers, employees, and stakeholders for effective and timely communication. (BULKSMSPLANS.COM)

: Provide bulk messaging to customers, employees, and stakeholders for effective and timely communication. (BULKSMSPLANS.COM) Interactive Voice Response: Interactive voice response obtains information about callers and routes calls according to their needs.(IVRDESK.IN)

Interactive voice response obtains information about callers and routes calls according to their needs.(IVRDESK.IN) Whatsapp verified API: As An Official Meta Tech Partner Enables verified business accounts to send automated messages, notifications, and other helpful information to their customers. (WABRIDGE.COM)

As An Official Meta Tech Partner Enables verified business accounts to send automated messages, notifications, and other helpful information to their customers. (WABRIDGE.COM) Voice calling solutions: A recorded voice message is sent to many recipients simultaneously. (BULKSMSPLANS.COM)

A recorded voice message is sent to many recipients simultaneously. (BULKSMSPLANS.COM) SMS Marketing : Drive engagement and sales through targeted SMS marketing campaigns.

: Drive engagement and sales through targeted SMS marketing campaigns. API Integration: Seamlessly integrate SMS capabilities into existing business systems with a robust and easy-to-use API.

Seamlessly integrate SMS capabilities into existing business systems with a robust and easy-to-use API. Social Media Marketing: Marketing tool that boosts visibility and attractiveness of websites, products, and services.

Technology

Hence Digital Telematics is likely a service that provides bulk SMS solutions for businesses. Such a platform typically involves several technologies to ensure efficient, scalable, and secure operations. The use of advanced SMS, advertising, and Whatsapp marketing techniques improves the reach and promotion of a company.

Clientele

The company has worked with a variety of industries, such as retail, healthcare, finance, education, and more at Hence Digital Telematics. The company uses advanced tools and techniques that may lead to higher results for their businesses which is a major strength of the company to optimize Clients' budgets and give them higher results. During the last seven years, approximately 1 lakh clients have been satisfied with our services. Clients include small businesses, multinational corporations, non-profits, and governmental organizations in India and other countries worldwide.

Future Plans

Hence Digital Telematics aims to continue its growth by expanding its service offerings and entering new markets. In the coming years, we aim to become the leading multinational company by maximizing operations and technologies. The company plans to enhance its platform with amazing features and integrations and solidify its position as a leader in the marketing industry. We expand our platform capabilities by adopting advanced technologies required for enhancing the efficiency and productivity of its staff.

Contact Information

Website: https://hencedigitaltelematics.com / https://www.bulksmsplans.com / https://wabridge.com

Email: support@bulksmsplans.com

Phone: 7404900081

Toll Free : 18008901499

Address: Shop Number 6–7, SECTOR 15, GARHI MUNDO, POORNA VIHAR, Yamuna Nagar, Haryana 135001

