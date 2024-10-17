PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company community and platform, has made history by setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest high-intensity interval training class (multiple venues). The global event united more than 4,900 Herbalife independent distributors and fitness enthusiasts in a shared mission to celebrate the power of community, health and wellness. The event was organized at Mumbai Convention Center in India where fitness enthusiasts across the country participated.

Broadcast live from Las Vegas, NV, on September 21, 2024, the global workout attracted more than 11,000 participants from countries including France, Romania, and China, who joined virtually via Herbalife's YouTube livestream. In addition, Herbalife independent distributors hosted in-person events around the world, including gatherings at Galaxy Park in the United States, the Mexico Olympic Committee facility in Mexico.

"Coming together from every corner of the globe, we have shown the profound impact of exercise and community on leading a healthy active lifestyle," said Dr. Luigi Gratton, vice president of the office of Health and Wellness at Herbalife. "The success of the Herbalife Worldwide Workout is a testament to our independent distributors and their commitment to build communities where everyone is inspired to live their best life. Through this global event, we have proven that by fostering a supportive environment and embracing well-being, we can achieve remarkable things - including setting a new world record."

Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator, Brittany Dunn, confirmed that Herbalife had successfully created a new world record for the largest high-intensity interval training class (multiple venues) with 4,916 participants and a 91.34% success rate. The previous record for this title was 3,840 participants.

The event also served as a global fundraiser. Herbalife committed to donate up to $40,000 for the Herbalife Family Foundation's Casa Herbalife Program, which aims to improve the lives of children in need by partnering with existing charities to provide healthy meals and nutrition education to children around the world.

The Worldwide Workout was driven by Herbalife's global network of independent distributors, who support their communities through product education, personalized coaching, and wellness programs. These communities are rooted in Herbalife's Global Nutrition Philosophy, which emphasize the importance of balanced nutrition, hydration, and a healthy mindset. Aligned with this philosophy, many participants prepared and recovered from the workout with science-backed products from the Herbalife24® line including CR7 Drive, a sports drink developed with Herbalife Sponsored Athlete Cristiano Ronaldo, and recovered with Rebuild Strength, a protein-packed formula designed to aid muscle recovery.

In 2015, Herbalife set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most participants in a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout in 24-hours. The company and its members also created a new world record for number of people in a high intensity interval training workout in one location, with nearly 4,000 people filling the LA Live Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles.

For highlights from Herbalife's 2024 Worldwide Workout, go to @Herbalife on Instagram.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit www.Herbalife.com.

About the Herbalife Family Foundation

Herbalife Family Foundation ("HFF") is devoted to improving lives and communities around the world. With a focus on making nutrition more accessible, eradicating hunger, and promoting economic opportunities, HFF works with leading local and global organizations, ensuring that we are nourishing people and the planet, because both together, lead to a healthier world. For more information about HFF and how you can support the Foundation's important work, visit herbalifefamilyfoundation.org.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533270/Guinness_HERBALIFE.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238437/4372842/Herbalife_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor