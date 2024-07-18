Here are Top renowned cyber security experts and researchers of India that you should know about

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 18: This comprehensive list has been prepared after a lot of research of Indian experts in the cyber security field, assessing their contribution to India's cyber ecosystem. The list includes pioneers from Cyber Security Research, Cyber Diplomacy, Ethical hacking, counter-terrorism, Cyber-Warfare and other fields. Each individual has played a key role in furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India Globally.

1. Ankit Fadia

Ankit Fadia, 36 is a self-proclaimed Ethical hacker, cyber terrorism expert and an author of various best-selling books on computer and cyber security, a cyber security expert in governing computer protection and digital knowledge, who gained fame through his show 'MTV, What the Hack!', as one of the 8 people for MTV's youth icon of the year 2008. He started his cyberlearning young and now he's the best cyber security ethical hacker who has solved plenty of cybercrime-related cases.

Fadia has claimed his name at the top cyber security experts of India, being appointed as a brand ambassador for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's project of 'Digital India'. He has been consulted and worked for several investigations concerned with National security and cyber-terrorism.

He has been consulted for diverse cyber security training and solutions from clients all over the world such as Asia, Australia and North America, working for Google, PT Cisco Systems, Citibank, Wipro, Infosys, Bangkok Public bank, Jumeirah international, Schering Ltd, and many other governmental organisations, police and corporate sectors.

2. Khushhal Kaushik,

Khushhal Kaushik is the Founder and CEO of Lisianthus Tech and Khushhal was the first India Cyber Security Expert featured in UNESCO in 2018 and his second research paper was Published by UNESCO in FEB 20121. He was also honoured by the Andhra Pradesh Government for this achievement. He insisted UNESCO add His ethnicity for his research to make his motherland proud.

He has been recognized and described as India's future of cyber security in prominent media publications by a former US Department of defence veteran and Navy analyst with 30+ years of experience and was also awarded 'The Glory of India Award 2020',

Khushhal has been invited by the North-western University in Chicago and the Punjab University Amity university, Manipal institute of technology, Chandigarh group of colleges, CRPF, NETGRID ministry of home affairs, Haryana Police, Delhi police, CII, CISF, DRDO, PHD CCI, Indian Express, Amity University, SRM university and many more.

Khushhal was invited In the Thirteenth International Forum "Partnership of State Authorities, Civil Society and the Business Community in Ensuring International Information Security" to discuss topical issues of formation of international information security system. He was appointed with leading Russian and international experts who are engaged in policy making to be a part of the forum and in the round table of BRICS experts.

3. Saket Modi

Saket Modi, is an entrepreneur, cyber security expert, co-founder and CEO of Safe Security with 10+ years of experience providing cyber security services and an expert in ethical hacking. He's been mentioned in Forbes magazine's 40-under-40 and 30-under-30 lists, Entrepreneur Magazine's 35-under-35 lists and many others.

Saket's has reached the highest market share of more than 60% providing an end-to-end cyber assessment of BHIM payments application launched by PM Narendra Modi and the UPI enabled apps such as Google pay, WhatsApp, BookMyShow,

4. Vivek Ramachandran

Vivek Ramachandran, founder of a - "Securitytube.net" is also a world-renowned cyber security expert, researcher and an evangelist who holds professional experience and fab skills in cyber security, wireless security, computer forensics, exploit research, installed systems security, compliance and e-governance.

Vivek has won many awards including the Microsoft's Security expert Champion in 2006 and a 'Team achievement Award' by Cisco Systems under his contributions to the 802.1x and Port Security modules in the catalyst 6500 series of switches at the high-end security features adopted in Enterprises. He has published research papers in the areas of DDoS, ARP Spoofing Detection and Anomaly-based Intrusion Detection Systems.

5. Aseem Jakhar

Aseem Jakhar is one of the most popular Cyber Expert in India who has actively participated in the cybersecurity circles for many years, and is known as an authority on a number of security-related research areas. He has also held courses and seminars to teach ethically minded people, students and hobbyists how to practise ethical hacking or cybersecurity. These sessions seek to educate people about cybersecurity, and teach them how best to handle potential security problems.

Jakhar has become well-known for his extensive contributions to Wi-Fi and ZigBee security. He is also the creator of Nullcon, a conference and platform for security. Aseem Jakhar is a well-known open security researcher and speaker.

6. Pranav Mistry

Pranav Mistry is an inventor and computer scientist. He was STAR Labs' (Samsung Technology & Advanced Research Labs) previous president and CEO. At the moment, he serves as the CEO and creator of the artificial reality business TWO.

His contributions to Project Beyond, Samsung Galaxy Gear, and SixthSense are what made him most famous. Pranav began his professional life as a Microsoft intern. He supposedly worked for Google, CMU, NASA, UNESCO, and JST after that.

