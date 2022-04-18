Here's how you can get other benefits while booking tickets on IRCTC website

Most people nowadays use the IRCTC app to book train tickets. This has made the train ticket booking process much easier. The ticket booking process takes only 5 to 6 steps. Meanwhile, the summer holidays are about to begin. In such a situation, a large number of people decide to travel by train during these holidays. In this case, you have to rush to book in advance for a confirmed train ticket. However, now IRCTC's online ticket booking has reduced the rush of passengers. In the meantime, in addition to booking train tickets, you get many benefits on IRCTC's website.

This special facility is available on ticket booking from IRCTC website ...

- Passengers get special discount on Divyang quota when booking through website.

- If you are using a railway pass, you also get a special discount on it.

- You can check the availability of reservation on different dates as per your requirement.

- Information about the train and the seats in it can be obtained in advance.

- You can also avail Tatkal and Premium Tatkal services.