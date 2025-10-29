Heritage Foods acquires 51 pc stake in Get-A-Way ice cream's parent Firm

New Delhi, Oct 29 Heritage Foods has acquired a 51 per cent majority stake in Get-A-Way Ice Cream & Desserts, Heritage Foods Executive Director Brahmani Nara said on Wednesday.

Announcing the acquisition, Brahmani said Heritage Foods has been built on the principles of trust and transparency over the past three decades, and the values of Get-A-Way align closely with the company.

"For three decades, we’ve built Heritage on trust, transparency, and the belief that dairy should nourish both body and conscience. Get-A-Way shares that same passion, redefining indulgence to be guilt-free without compromise," Brahmani wrote on her X handle.

"

The Hyderabad-based dairy giant purchased the majority stake in the Peanut Butter and Jelly, which is the parent firm behind the Get-A-Way (GAW) ice cream brand.

Heritage Foods has the option to purchase an extra 20 per cent of the company by March 2026 at a mutually agreed-upon price, while the original promoters will keep the remaining 49 per cent stake.

The strategic investment solidifies Heritage Foods' position in the super-premium, functional, and indulgence-balanced category and signals its entry into the rapidly expanding premium and health-conscious dessert market.

By this acquisition, the company hopes to expand its reach beyond traditional dairy into cutting-edge, guilt-free indulgence products and meet the growing consumer demand for high-protein, no-added-sugar, and health-focused dessert innovations.

Targeting health-conscious customers in India's rapidly expanding premium dessert market, Get-A-Way specialises in high-protein, sugar-free ice creams and desserts.

Get-A-Way was established in 2018 and substitutes natural sugar substitutes and whey protein for conventional sweeteners in its recipes.

One of the well-known brands in the dairy and agricultural products industries is Heritage Foods Limited. The business is among the biggest private sector participants in South India's dairy market. The company, established in 1992, has three main business divisions: dairy, retail, and agri products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor