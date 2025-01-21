Hetafu: The Candy That Is Bringing PM Modi’s Vision For Best Superfood On Your Dining Tables

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 21: The grand launch of Hetafu Diamonds (Candy) took place at Daspalla Hotel, Hyderabad. The event was graced by the Distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. Dilip Bhanushali (President, Indian Medical Association), Padma Shri, Dr. Manjula Anagani, a renowned gynaecologist, Dr. Satish Kumar Reddy, president, (Dental Council of India), Dr G. Narasimhulu, president, (Association of Physicians of India), motivational speaker and author Yandamuri Veerendranath,and many other dignitaries from different industries.

Hetafu Candy is a pioneering nutraceutical confectionery combining health benefits with indulgence. Addressing the gathering, Managing Director Sujan Sar shared, “Hetafu is a Made-in-India innovation poised to transform the nutraceutical industry globally. This launch marks the beginning of a revolution in holistic health.”

The Chief Operating Officer, Mr.Pavan Kumar in his remarks observed that Hetafu is the first candy of its kind in the entire world and one minute of slurping it kills all the bad bacteria in the mouth. He further continued that taking a candy daily for 2 months will solve 80% of gut issues like bloating , gas etc and one candy a day for 3 months will boost memory power by 50% and all clinical trials have been done with required government approvals and the candy also has a FDA approval from USA”

The Chief Technology Officer, Srikanth Lodd, proudly shared how Hetafu is offering not just a candy, but the World's First Nuti-Smart Matrix, which offers specially designed brain boosting games for children.The candy is sugar free, 100% Vegan and is free from harmful additives.

During the current exams season the children go through a lot of stress and anxiety and the scientific and medical community strongly recommended Hetafu candy to the parents of India.

Behind every great idea is a story worth telling. This is Hetafu – a story woven with science, belief, and trust. Carefully curated for every age, Hetafu stands as a testament to what happens when you prioritize wellness and taste in every step.

The Story Behind the World’s First Nutri-Smart Matrix

What if health could be fun, and fun could be purposeful? At Hetafu, we wanted to reimagine the way people—especially kids—approach learning. Instead of separating play from progress, why not bring them together? That's how Hetafu Genius was born.

Designed by world-renowned neuro-experts and psychiatrists, Hetafu offers parents consistent, everyday validation as they observe noticeable improvements in their child's memory, focus, and cognitive skills. Perfect for kids, senior citizens, and everyone in between.

