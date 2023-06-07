Hexaware Achieves Impressive Organic Brand Value Growth, Rating enhanced to AA in Brand Finance's IT Services India Report 2023

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, is proud to announce its improved ranking in Brand Finance's India Report 2023, in the IT Services ranking reflecting its robust performance and consistent growth.

Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation firm, has certified Hexaware's improved ranking from 9th position in 2022 to 8th in 2023 in the Indian IT Services ranking. This positive rank change represents an increased brand valuation of 16%, a growth of 66% over three years. Brand Finance's ranking is an affirmation of Hexaware's strong market position and its commitment to delivering excellence to its customers and stakeholders.

The reports from Brand Finance are unique in being compliant with both ISO 10668 and ISO 20671, marking a milestone as the world's first brand valuation consultancy to meet these standards. Hexaware is pleased to share its progression in the Brand Finance ranking as part of its commitment to publishing brand value league tables, valuing over 6,500 public brands from 160 different countries annually. Brand Finance's rigorous valuation process and financially driven approach to managing brands provide a credible 'baseline' value and a cost-effective way of understanding Hexaware's competitive position.

"We are delighted with the positive shift in our positioning within the fiercely competitive IT landscape," said R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware Technologies. "Keeping in line with our commitment to becoming the most loved digital transformation partner, our improved rankings emphasize our brand's value and relentless focus on customer success."

Commenting on Hexaware's performance, David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said, "Hexaware's improved ranking is a clear sign of their dedication to innovation, making customers happy, and excelling in their operations. They've consistently grown and shown impressive resilience in a tough market."

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

