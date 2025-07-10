Hexaware and Abluva Join Forces to Deliver Secure Agentic AI Solutions for the Life Sciences Industry

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Iselin (New Jersey) [US], July 10: Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Abluva, an innovator in agentic AI security, to address security challenges posed by autonomous AI agents in the Life Sciences industry. This collaboration brings together Hexaware's deep domain expertise and Abluva's groundbreaking Secure Intelligence Plane to help organizations in the sector deploy generative AI (GenAI) safely and in compliance with industry regulations. As Life Sciences organizations increasingly adopt agentic AI to enhance research, clinical trials, patient data management, and commercial operations, the partnership ensures that AI agents operate in a secure, governed, and auditable environmentwithout hindering innovation. Delivering Governed and Secure Generative AI Agents for Life Sciences Innovation.

Partnership Highlights:

* Real-time Agent Governance: Abluva's Secure Intelligence Plane enforces critical controls like purpose binding, role-based context augmentation, data masking, and tooling control to prevent unauthorized actions.

* Comprehensive Agent Life Cycle Security: Security protocols to protect sensitive data span the entire Agent life cycle, including fine-tuning, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), and prompting stages. This provides advanced visibility and targeted safeguards specifically designed for agent-driven architectures in clinical and research settings.

* Autonomous Threat Mitigation and Self-Healing: Abluva's patent-pending "self-healing" capability allows the system to automatically detect and respond to unforeseen or anomalous agent behaviors in real-time, reducing risks associated with agent autonomy.

* Enhanced Compliance and Privacy for AI: The solution ensures agent activities comply with industry standards like HIPAA and GDPR, and internal governance policies, through embedded governance and audit features, addressing crucial aspects of data privacy.

"We are thrilled to partner with Abluva to implement the most secure agentic AI solutions for large sponsors and CROs," said Raj Gondhali, AVP & Head of Clinical Solutions, Hexaware. "This collaboration is pivotal, combining our expertise in global clinical solutions with Abluva's pioneering agentic security technology to ensure enhanced AI safety, compliance, and operational efficiency as our clients adopt next-generation AI."

Raj Darji, CEO at Abluva, echoed similar sentiments: "We are excited to announce our partnership with Hexaware, a global systems integration specialist renowned for its Life Sciences expertise. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Abluva as we aim to deliver value and innovative solutions in agentic AI security. By combining Hexaware's global reach with our novel research-based technology for securing autonomous agents, we are committed to providing comprehensive and integrated solutions that enable safe AI adoption."

Amit Gautam, CTO at Abluva, added, "Our partnership with Hexaware enables us to extend our expertise in agentic AI security to a broader market, addressing the critical need for robust governance in AI-driven enterprises. By integrating our Secure Intelligence Plane with Hexaware's capabilities, we can deliver sophisticated, real-time governance solutions tailored to secure autonomous AI agents in complex life sciences environments."

This partnership underlines Hexaware's commitment to next-generation cloud and AI platforms, and Abluva's leadership in research-driven, agentic security innovations. Together, they empower life sciences enterprises to unlock GenAI's full potentialsecurely, at scale.

About Abluva Inc

Abluva stands at the forefront of data security, pioneering research-driven technologies to address today's most pressing data challenges. We are dedicated to building a secure data plane that enables fine-grained access control and robust privacy across diverse data sources. Our innovations extend to advanced protection for agents and generative AI, alongside groundbreaking data and intent-driven breach discovery. Abluva's solutions empower organizations to strengthen their compliance, bolster their security posture, and accelerate innovation through the secure democratization of data and intelligence.

Visit https://www.abluva.com for more information.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/

