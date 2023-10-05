Hexaware's Pioneering Innovations Recognized at Best Tech Brands 2023

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: For the second year in a row, The Economic Times' ET Edge recognized Hexaware Technologies' pioneering innovations in the ever-evolving technological landscape by honoring it at the fourth edition of the prestigious Best Tech Brands Conclave at the Sheraton Grande Bangalore Hotel.

ET Edge, a Times Group initiative, organizes conferences, summits, exhibitions, workshops, roundtables, business-to-business meetings, and peer learning networking forums. The Best Tech Brands Conclave celebrates the success stories of brands that have made a mark for themselves through pioneering innovations. This annual event acknowledges technology trailblazers who consistently reinvent themselves. The event offers a platform to showcase their efforts to incorporate cutting-edge technology to significantly impact their business and create exceptional user experiences.

The selection criteria encompass various factors, including overall market share, workplace culture, business ethics, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the extent of innovation, and the degree of expansion into national and international markets. While some organizations self-nominate, Hexaware was identified as one of the select organizations that met an impressive 80% of the stringent requirements.

R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director of Hexaware, said, "The recognition at the Best Tech Brands Conclave is a testament to Hexaware's commitment to excellence and its role in shaping the future of the technology sector. Our journey as a technology leader has been marked by innovation, commitment to ethical business practices, and a strong focus on CSR."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 40+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

