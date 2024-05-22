HIDECOR Welcomes Mayank Agarwal as the Cofounder and CEO to Lead Strategic Growth in Technology-enabled Design and Build Sector, Pan-India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22: HIDECOR, the award winning workspace interior design firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mayank Agarwal as its Cofounder & Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2024.

With close to two decades of extensive experience in crafting scalable strategies and building tech-enabled, customer-focused business processes, Mayank brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to HIDECOR, positioning the company for accelerated growth and innovation in the (Commercial Real Estate) CRE market.

HIDECOR, a leading innovator in commercial real estate solutions, is set to launch its tech-enabled Find-Make-Fund model, designed to revolutionize the workspace design and build sector in India. This groundbreaking initiative promises to streamline the entire process from procurement to delivery, saving costs and reducing delays that typically plague real estate projects.

Mayank in his new capacity will oversee all aspects of HIDECOR's operations, leading the new 'Find-Make-Fund', including business development, client relations, and strategic planning. He will work closely with the existing team to further enhance the company's offerings, expand its market presence, and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the rapidly evolving interior design landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Anantha VR, Founder of HIDECOR, expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Mayank to the HIDECOR family as our Cofounder and CEO. His proven track record of driving growth and fostering innovation will be instrumental in propelling our company to new heights."

He continued, "Both Mayank and our new initiative of 'Find-Make-Fund', comes at a time when the Indian real estate sector is poised for explosive growth. The market size is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, significantly contributing to the country's GDP. We are confident that under Mayank's leadership, HIDECOR will continue to thrive and exceed expectations in delivering unparalleled design solutions to our clients."

Mayank Agarwal shared his excitement about joining HIDECOR, stating, "I am thrilled to lead the energetic team at HIDECOR, propelling the company into its next chapter of growth and innovation. The company has built a strong reputation for its exceptional design expertise and client-centric approach, which are the required building blocks to further achieve growth and excellence in business operations. With India's CRE positioned for an explosive growth, I am happy and committed to drive HIDECOR into sustainable success and create value for our clients, employees, and stakeholders."

He added, "Our new tech-enriched 'Find-Make-Fund' model is not just about improved process efficiency and customer delight; it's about creating value for the entire value chain across CRE business solutions that we offer, and is built over three fundamental metrics of our service offerings: Efficiency, Accuracy and Ease."

HIDECOR's commitment to innovation is further underscored by its partnerships with leading industry players, including interior designers, architects, execution contractors, and manufacturers. The company looks forward to the transformative impact Mayank will bring as the company continues to elevate its position as a leader in the B2B interior design sector.

About HIDECOR:

HIDECOR was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silicon Valley of India - Bengaluru. The company is in expansion mode, both in terms of its service offerings as well as geographically to Pan-India. HIDECOR specializes in the design and building commercial workspaces which promote employee productivity. A huge advocate and follower of sustainable design, HIDECOR ensures energy-efficient workspace design using state-of-the-art technologies and strategic partnerships to enhance the delivery process, ensuring that each project meets highest standards for quality and efficiency.

