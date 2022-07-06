Highest-ever half-yearly performance by BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad

Upholding its unabated growth trajectory, BMW Group India has recorded the best-ever half-yearly sales performance by delivering 5,570 cars and 3,114 motorcycles between January - June 2022. BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad achieved their highest H1 deliveries. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "Against all odds, BMW Group is taking rapid and consistent strides in India. Despite the turbulences caused by various factors in the domestic and international market, we have achieved the best-ever half-yearly sales performance for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. This success underpins the enormously strong demand for BMW Group products in the luxury car and premium motorcycle segment in India. We are totally committed towards the market and are ensuring that vehicles are being produced and delivered as planned. A majority of products are sold out and we are trying our best to match the huge demand. The order books are full and the pipeline for coming months is quite solid. In the meanwhile, we are maintaining absolute transparency across the country on delivery timelines and are ensuring a premium experience that is full of joy at each step."

BMW India saw significant contribution of nearly 50% coming from the locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, the BMW X3, the BMW X4, the BMW X5 and the BMW X7. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW 5 Series garnered extremely good demand in their respective segments. MINI India saw growth of 50 per cent as compared to the same period last year. The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 45 per cent in sales. BMW Motorrad India continued its momentum and grew by 56.7 per cent. Together, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS commanded a share of around 90 per cent. The new mid-range BMW F 850 GS / GSA, the BMW R 1250 GS / GSA and the BMW S 1000 RR were important contributors. BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100 per cent subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities includes a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and the development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces 13 car models. MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India since its launch in January 2012. BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017. With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country.

