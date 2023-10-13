Highest number of 22 players from Chandigarh University represented India at Asian Games

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], October 13: Focused on encouraging the budding sports talent, a special press conference was organized by Chandigarh University (CU) on October 13 (Friday) at Chandigarh Press Club to welcome the students who added another feather to University's crown with their remarkable performance in the recently concluded 19th Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Medal winners, participants, and their families were present at the occasion, who were applauded by Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu for their extraordinary performance in this 15-day continental multi-sport event, which was organized by Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) from September 23 to October 8.

Ten (10) Chandigarh University students out of the 22 participants bagged medals in the 19th Asian Games. CU students who won medals are Arshdeep Singh (Gold in Cricket), Bhajan Kaur (Bronze in Archery - Recurve), Kiran Godara (Bronze in Wrestling - 76 kg), and Sanjay (Gold in Hockey), Inamdar Aslam Mustafa, Nitesh Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Pawan Kumar (Men's Kabaddi), Sushma Sharma and Nidhi Sharma (Women's Kabaddi).

Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Sandhu expressed delight and congratulated students for their achievements in the Asian Games, and for bringing laurels to the nation, their respective states, and the University. He said, "The 19th edition of Asian Games witnessed the Best-ever Medal Haul (107 medals) by Indian Players in any International Sporting Event since 1951, and it is a moment of pride to state that Chandigarh University students have made a great contribution to India's this historical achievement by bagging 10 medals across 5 sporting games."

Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "With a total of 22 players (3.36%) in Indian Contingent of 653 sportspersons, Chandigarh University had the highest number of players from any university that participated in this year's Asian Games. The strike rate of 162 players who won medals for India across 24 games out of 41 sporting disciplines was 58.53%, whereas CU players had a winning strike rate of 45.45%. Contributing to India's Medal Tally of 107, Chandigarh University students won 8 Gold and 2 Bronze medals."

He also mentioned, "India's representation and achievements at international level have improved significantly during the last 9 years due of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has not only taken initiatives to promote sports in every nook and corner of the country but also to create a proper sports environment for the sportspersons. He launched Khelo India games in 2017 to provide a platform for budding talent in sports and groom the next generation of players in the country. Under PM Modi's leadership, the sports budget has increased five times from INR 702 Crores in 2014 to INR 3397.32 Crores in 2023."

"There has also been a quantum jump of award of 45% in the price money. The cash prize given in Khel Ratan Awards saw up to 175% increase from INR 7.52 Lakh to INR 25 Lakh. The prize money for Arjun Award winners, and Dronacharya Award winners has also increased under Modi government," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

He further added, "Chandigarh University understands its responsibility as an educational institution to nurture both academic excellence and holistic development among its students. The University extends full support to students in the field of sports by providing world-class facilities for training purposes, well-trained coaches for guidance, and financial support through scholarships. This year, the University has reserved a budget of INR 6.5 Crores to ensure sports development on the campus. The University also offers Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship worth INR 3.84 Crore to students annually. Currently, there are 407 sports students studying at the University with a 100% scholarship."

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University said "The sports students of Chandigarh University are gearing up for the upcoming Olympics at Paris, France, 2024. And I am sure that like our sportspersons have made us proud in Asian Games, they will repeat their grandeur performance at Paris Olympics and will make India proud."

All the medal winners and participants, who are studying at Chandigarh University under 100% scholarship - expressed pleasure over meeting the chancellor. They also expressed gratitude towards Chandigarh University for its support, which has helped them find balance in sports and academics.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, the captain of Indian Kabaddi team, has returned with a Gold in Asian Games 2023. Prior to this, he played for India in the Asian Games in 2019, where the team won a Gold medal. With a bid of INR 2.5 Crores by Telugu Titans for season 10 of Pro Kabbadi League, he became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament.

While speaking on the occasion, Pawan said, "The university has always encouraged students towards sports, due to which they have been able to follow their dreams. Facilities and guidance provided by Chandigarh University have played a great role in my performance in the Asian Games 2023."

Nitesh Kumar, who plays for UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi League, represented India in the 19th Asian Games and contributed to team's win against Iran with a 33-29 in a controversial final. In 2018 Pro Kabbadi League, he won the title of the Best Defender.

Sharing his gratitude towards CU, Nitesh said, "Chandigarh University follows well-planned sports policies and culture, which allows the students like me to focus on both academics as well as the games. It is due to the support from the university, I have been able to play for the country in the internationals."

Young race walker Akshdeep Singh, hails from Kahneke village in Barnala district of Punjab. With qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics in men's 20km race walk, Akshdeep has become the first Indian player to qualify for the Paris 2024 games next year. He has also qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

He said, "The University provides proper training and guidance to the students to endure that they not just fulfil their personal dreams but also make the country proud at an international level. It is due to the efforts for the University that today its students are not just representing India in global sports events but also winning medals in their games."

Vishal Bhardwaj, hailing from a middle-class family from Una, Himachal Pradesh, is a professional Kabaddi player (left defender and captain in sixth season) who plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. He was a part of the Indian Kabaddi team that won a Gold medal in the recently conclude Asian Games. Vishal has also been selected to play for Dabang Delhi K.C. in the tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

He said, "Chandigarh University provides full support to its students to pursue a career in sports. The university ensures top-notch facilities to strengthen games, financial assistance, and a balance between the academics and sports, which is a huge contribution towards building the next generation of sportspersons."

Wrestler Kiran Godara, who belongs to Rawat Khera village in Hisar, Haryana, clinched a bronze medal at Asian Games 2023. Kiran's other international achievements include bronze medals in Johannesburg Commonwealth Championship (2017) and bronze in Commonwealth Games Gold Coast (2018), and a gold in USA Beat the Street Championship (2019).

She said, "Chandigarh University has been a big contributor in building my sports career. The university from the beginning has ensured regular guidance and training, which has helped me grown in my game, and represent the country at an international level."

Archer Bhajan Kaur, who belongs to Haryana, won a bronze medal in Recurve event at Asian Games. Prior to this, she has won bronze medals in Hyundai Archery World Cup in Paris, France and Youth World Championships in Limerick this year. Bhajan also represented India in Archery World Cup Stage held in Medellin, Colombia (2023). Also, she has won One Gold and Two Silver medals in Asian Grand Prix Circuit (2022).

On the occasion, Bhajan Kaur's father said, "Chandigarh University encourages an excellent sports culture on the campus which helps students to pursue their career in respective games along with their academics. India's representation by CU students is a testimony of University's focus and efforts for sports development in the country, which has been envisioned by our Prime Minister."

Apart from the 10 students who won medals in Asian Games, CU students Himanshi Malik, Tanya Choudhary, Akshdeep Singh (Athletics), Arjun and Akash Kumar (Fencing), Haobijam Tendenthoi Devi, Awasthi PB, Thangiyam Priya Davey (Rowing), Lachmi Oraon (Rugby), Mansi and Radhika (Women's Wrestling) and Narendra Cheema. (Men's Wrestling) also represented India in various games.

