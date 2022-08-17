Highland - a balcony homes project by Hiranandani Developers at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Hiranandani Developers offers 'Balcony Home' project 'Highland' at the premium integrated township of Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai. The under-construction project comprises 2 and 3 BHK well-efficient homes enabling the concept of 'Wellness' living.

The hybrid way of living in the new normal times has augmented the need for an open ventilated balcony space in the home layouts. The Covid pandemic has perennially redefined the functional value of a home with the change in its utilitarian quotient. The pandemic has induced change in customers' home buying preferences which is now skewed towards health and hygiene-oriented lifestyle. The open deck space in home layouts offers great value addition to the homebuyers in reconnecting with the external world and nature.

Homebuyers are reorienting their lifestyle to enhance 'Health, Wealth, and Happiness' index. With a perspective to offer a better livability quotient, many of the organized developers seized the right opportunity to incorporate balconies in the layouts of newly-designed homes. A recent media research report reinforces the balcony home trends stating that over 90% of prospective homebuyers covet balconies in their new home. An elbow room has undoubtedly surfaced as a significant value proposition to reinvigorate, reconnect, and rejuvenate the holistic wellness quotients of homebuyers.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, MD Hiranandani Developers reckons the trend of reappearing balconies in the Mumbai real estate landscape is induced by covid pandemic crisis. He further adds that "Balcony space goes long back in the history of Mumbai's property market, as it is designed to augment the customer's living experience. Though this additional square foot of space comes at a premium cost under the new regulatory mechanism, it is highly demanded by the homebuyers across the housing segment."

Highland project in Hiranandani Gardens Powai township is thoughtfully curated to appeal to upbeat homebuyers who desire to enjoy the privy of wellness lifestyles amidst fabricated global community living. The project offers a slew of innovative amenities like manicured & reflexology walkways, a meditation park, wi-fi and sculpture gardens, an amphitheater for promoting community engagements in addition to a gym, a swimming pool, and relaxation cabanas to boost fitness regimes.

Highland- the upcoming luxury project is in line with customer expectations to bestow superior quality of living at the premium pin code of Mumbai. Hiranandani Gardens Powai is a globally recognized mixed-used integrated township known for enabling a grandeur lifestyle. Hiranandani Developers pioneer in developing a first-of-its-kind world-class township living model in India. The fine print of the township encompasses a holistic ecosystem, woven green spaces, cultural diversity, precision engineering, and daily conveniences in proximity along with access to branded education, healthcare, high street retail, entertainment, and recreation amenities. The timeless Neo-classical architectural beauty of the township has been widely referred to as the 'Rome of India'. A seamless civic infrastructure that includes tree-line boulevards, neatly paved roads, concealed utilities, an efficient waste management system, and a drainage system accords a superior quality of life. The township has been built on futuristic fundamentals of sustainable development comprising STP & WTP plants, solar panels, EV charging stations, terrace gardens etc. Leveraging modern technology since its inception, the township thrives with a robust IT infrastructure. Hiranandani homebuyers are the beacons of owning a classic piece of dream abode at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai- a destination of the redefined skyline.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor