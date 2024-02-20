Hindalco subsidiary Novelis files draft papers for proposed US IPO

New Delhi, Feb 20 Atlanta-based Novelis Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, has announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common shares.

The common shares are expected to be offered by Novelis’ sole shareholder, i.e., AV Minerals (Netherlands) N.V., a fully-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited.

Novelis will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by its sole shareholder. Novelis expects to complete the public offering after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 last week.

"Novelis delivered a substantial year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per tonne margin, in line with our expectations of continued margin recovery this fiscal year,” said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc.

Novelis is constructing a state-of-the-art, greenfield rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, which is anticipated to be able to initially produce 600 kilo tonnes of finished goods for the beverage packaging and automotive markets in North America.

This is the first fully-integrated aluminum plant built in the US in nearly 40 years, and the largest project in the company's history. With a high level of project engineering complete, and all key equipment and the majority of materials contracted, the project capital cost is now expected to be $4.1 billion, the company said.

