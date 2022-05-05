Hindustan Unilever raises price of goods by up to 15% across segments

Soaps, shampoos, powders and many other items have become expensive. Hindustan Unilever (HUL), India's largest FMCG brand, has increased the prices of its products by 15 per cent, CNBC TV-18 quoted sources as saying. Moneycontrol has released a report in this regard. According to the report, Pears 125 gm soap price has been hiked by 2.4% and multipack by 3.7%. Lux soap price has gone up by 9% for some multipack variants. The company has also increased the prices of Sunsilk shampoo by Rs 8 to 10 across variants. Clinic Plus shampoo 100 ml price has been hiked by 15%. Glow & Lovely price has been hiked by 6-8%. Ponds talcum powder price has also been raised by 5-7%.

Hindustan Unilever Limited last raised the price of its products in April. The big company of FMCG brands had increased the prices of skin cleaning and detergents by 3-20 per cent. In an interview with MoneyControl on May 2, HUL CEO and MD Sanjeev Mehta said that they have not seen such a high inflation rate in the 30 years they have spent in the company. They may face more difficult times in the near future, but they are confident that India will continue to be a major market for FMCG companies and is ready to face these difficult times.