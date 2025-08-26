Historic Paryushan Festival at Siddhavad Tirth, Palitana

PNN

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 26: An unprecedented historic Paryushan festival is being organized at Palitana, in the holy land of Shri Siddhavad, located at the foothills of the sacred Shatrunjay Hill. The celebrations are being held in the specially created Takshashila Nagari.

Under the theme "Reside within yourself, Chaturmas at Siddhavad", around 175 Jain monks and nuns are guiding the spiritual practices, while nearly 1,100 devotees will observe 21 hours of daily silence. Participants will completely renounce mobile phones, not only during daily observances but for the entire duration of nearly two months, until Bhadarva Sud 4. In addition, they will dedicate six hours daily to religious study (Swadhyay).

Under the inspiration of Acharya Hemvallabhsurishwarji, along with Panyas Labdhivallabhvijayji Maharaj and Panyas Yashratnavijayji Maharaj, the spiritual festival titled "Know the Self, Experience the Self" will be celebrated.

The festival has been supported by the Hiralaxmiben Khantilal Shah family of Mumbai. Family head Pankajbhai Shah stated that in the serene natural environment, and in the presence of revered gurus, devotees will experience deep realizations of the soul through their austerities.

Acharya Hemvallabhsurishwarji Maharaj, addressing the gathering, said:

"Why suffer in this false world every day? True happiness is not elsewhereit lies within. The most pitiful sight is when the powerful soul, instead of realizing its strength, becomes helpless, begging like a pauper before the senses to satisfy worldly desires."

On this occasion, Gujarat Home Minister Harshbhai Sanghavi and Jain leader Deepakbhai Bardoli were present. The Home Minister was deeply moved by the renunciation of mobile phones and praised the discipline of the devotees. Similarly, Shasanratna Kumarpaal V. Shah lauded the resolve of silence and renunciation of technology, remarking:

"Speaking without purpose is a distortion, while silence is nature itself." He also commended Pankajbhai's family for hosting such an inspiring festival.

Pankajbhai further announced that two five-day spiritual camps will be held from September 3 to 7 and September 17 to 21, along with the extraordinary Siddhavad Adhyatmik Upadhan Tap observance, which will commence on October 2 (first entry) and October 4 (second entry). The culmination, known as Mokshmala, will take place on the auspicious day of November 21.

