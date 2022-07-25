Hitesh Vishwakarma, the national president of the Shri Bajrang Sena, celebrated his 36th birthday by serving the elderly at an old age home

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 25: Hitesh Vishwakarma, national president of Shri Bajrang Sena, celebrated his 36th birthday in a unique way by serving elderly people at an old age home in Surat.

On July 23, Vishwakarma, a social worker, celebrated his 36th birthday with the elderly at Anil Bagle’s old age home located in Dindoli. While many people celebrate their birthdays with family and friends, cutting cake and throwing parties, Vishwakarma chose to spend his birthday with the elderly.

He (Vishwakarma) prepared a sumptuous meal for the elderly residents of the old age home, fed them personally, and received their blessings.

“I wanted to serve the elderly people living in the old age home on my birthday,” Vishwakarma explained. “It was a wonderful experience feeding the elderly.” Cutting the cake and throwing a party on one’s birthday is a Western tradition. However, in keeping with Hindu tradition, I sought the blessings of the elderly. “I bowed down and touched the feet of all the elderly people, and they were overjoyed.”

