HMA Agro Initial Public Offering to Open On Tuesday, June 20, 2023

New Delhi [India], June 20: HMA Agro Industries Ltd. (HAIL) is a flagship company of HMA Group. The group has been in the meat industry since over four decades. The company enjoys three-star export house reorganization by Government of India.

The public offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs150 crores (the "Fresh Issue") and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares by the Selling shareholders aggregating up to Rs330 crores. Thus the overall IPO size is Rs480 crores.

The Price Band for the Offer has been fixed from Rs 555 per to Rs 585 per equity share. The Bid/Offer will close on Friday, June 23, 2023. Anchor Investor Bid/Offer Period shall be one Working Day prior to the Bid/Offer Opening Date; i.e., Monday, June 19, 2023.

HMA Agro currently among the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products from India and accounts for more than 10% of India's total export of frozen buffalo meat (Source: Brickworks Analytics Report). Company's products are mainly packaged under the brand name "Black Gold", "Kamil" & "HMA" and exported to over 40 countries globally. It deals in buffalo meat and allied products. Unlike beef or pork, buffalo meat is free from religious constraints and has the added advantage of low fat and cholesterol. The meat produced for export is in the form of deboned and deglanded frozen halal buffalo meat. The company follows stringent norms prescribed by the regulatory authorities that include APEDA, FSSAI, etc.

Gulzar Ahmad, Chairman and Whole Time Director - HMA Agro Industries Ltd. said: "We are thrilled to launch IPO of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. - The company is one of the three leading buffalo meat exporting companies from India and is making strides with rising demands. It has also added other agro products to its basket for exports."

The Sole Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer is Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

