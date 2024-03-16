Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] March 16: Get ready to immerse yourself in a day of vibrant colours, festive music, and joyful celebrations at Holi Thandav 2024, Hyderabad’s biggest Holi festival. Organized by Hashtag India Magazine, Old Monk Entertainments & Inspire Media, this event is set to take place on Sunday, March 24th at the picturesque Aahwanam Resort in Gandipet.

Holi Thandav is not just a festival; it’s an experience. Guests can look forward to a day filled with live music performances by top artists, traditional Holi delicacies, and an array of exciting activities for all ages. The festival’s highlight is the grand celebration of the traditional Holi rituals, Hyderabadi marfa and live dhol shows, where attendees can join in the fun by splashing colours and dancing to the beats of the dhol. Spread over one lakh sq.ft, this open-air venue by the lake will be an evening to remember.

“We want to get Hyderabad to experience Holi like never before. From the latest SFX to organic colours and a whole bar setup, we want to make this day memorable,” share Dhathri Ammanabolu and Mallik Manepalli founders Old Monk Entertainments and Holi Thandav “We have also thrown in an exclusive space for children with bouncies and play areas. That way both the children and parents can have a fantastic evening,” adds Sinduri Vuppala www.hashtagmagazine.in .

We are pulling out all the stops to make it the most memorable Holi celebration yet. From our line-up of artists to the stunning venue, everything is set to create an unforgettable experience for our guests,” says Ravi Kumar www.inspiremediaevents.com

Holi Thandav 2024 will feature electrifying performances by renowned artists such as DJ Aerreo from Chandigarh, known for his captivating performances that are sure to get the crowd moving. Also performing is DJ Smokey, a Mumbai-based artist whose music is guaranteed to captivate the audience. Local talent DJ Aby from Hyderabad will also be showcasing his skills, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the festival. In addition to the vibrant festivities, Holi Thandav also aims to promote environmental sustainability. The organisers have partnered with local eco-friendly initiatives to ensure that the festival remains eco-conscious and leaves behind minimal waste.

The festival will also provide ample parking and security for attendees. Food courts featuring local cuisine, thandai, and refreshments will be available, along with an exclusive space for rain dance and foam parties.

General admission starts at Rs. 499, and VIP table- are available form Rs 20,000 onwards. VIP tables include designated tables, a waiter for service, and one bottle of alcohol, beers, and free unlimited chasers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BookMyShow or Paytm Insider. Join us for a day of colour, music, and joy at Holi Thandav 2024. Follow us on social media for the latest updates and announcements. Let’s make this Holi the most memorable one yet!

About Holi Thandav: Holi Thandav is Hyderabad’s biggest open air Holi festival, celebrating the arrival of spring with vibrant colours, music, and festivities. Organized by Hashtag India Magazine, Old Monk Entertainment & Inspire Media, the festival aims to create a memorable experience for attendees while promoting environmental sustainability. Join us for a day of celebration and joy at Holi Thandav 2024!

Contact Numbers: 9701362309/ 9676818185

Book your tickets here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/holi-thandav-2024/ET00389544

