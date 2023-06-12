Holistic Care for Advanced Oncoplastic Techniques at Jehangir Hospital

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Undergoing advanced oncoplastic surgery for breast cancer can be a daunting experience, bringing with it not just physical but also emotional and psychological challenges. That's why there is a need for a holistic care program to provide breast cancer patients with the comprehensive support they need. These programmes focus on mind-body-spirit wellness, and offer patients a wide range of resources before, during, and after surgery to ensure they receive the highest quality of care. At a time when patients need it most, a holistic approach that addresses not just the disease, but the person as a whole, is the need of the hour.

As per the latest statistics, nearly 164,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in India every year. It has gained a severe increase in the number of cases with numerous new patients seen in middle-aged women. Out of the multiple surgeries available for curing the unfortunate ailment, Oncoplastic Breast Surgery (OBS) is foreseen to be an integral part of breast cancer treatment as it ensures oncologically safe surgery with complete tumour removal, surgical restoration of the breast shape and size and enhancement of breast cosmesis.

Advanced oncoplastic surgery combines the expertise of a cancer surgeon with the artistry of a plastic surgeon, providing patients with both functional and aesthetic benefits. By prioritising the radical removal of cancerous tissue and negative margins, this procedure ensures patients receive the highest standard of care. With the principles of breast cancer and aesthetic surgery seamlessly integrated, this innovative approach offers a safe and effective way to address cancer while preserving the natural appearance and function of the breast.

Jehangir Hospital, Pune, is one of the best multispecialty hospitals in India where expert surgeons work holistically to provide extensive treatment for breast oncology and adopt the latest technology to cure patients. Jehangir Breast Care Centre specialises in providing comprehensive care for all breast diseases, from benign to malignant tumours, and offering a range of procedures including reconstructive, oncoplastic, and cosmetic surgeries. Our dedicated team of experts in medical oncology, breast surgery, radiation oncology, breast radiology, and pathology work together to deliver the best possible outcomes for patients while minimising the risk of complications. By adhering to standard guidelines and promoting a consensus-based approach, we ensure that every patient receives the highest quality care possible.

Jehangir Hospital's Oncoplastic department offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology, with advanced operating theatres, diagnostic services, and ICUs to ensure the best outcomes for patients. With a team of dedicated medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists, patients receive a comprehensive range of services, from early detection and screening to rehabilitation, counselling, and prevention. Oncoplastic Breast Conservation allows patients to choose the size and shape of their breasts, giving them a sense of empowerment and control. With immediate reconstruction, mastectomy patients experience better outcomes, avoiding physical problems like shoulder stiffness and arm swelling. At Jehangir Hospital, the breast cancer team is committed to delivering a personalised approach that addresses the unique needs of each patient, leading the way in breast surgery health reform.

Jehangir Hospital was established in 1946 and began as Jehangir Nursing Home. It became the city's first private hospital in Pune to upgrade and modernise the facility. Jehangir Hospital is one of the oldest and most respected names in Pune for providing quality healthcare services for over 78 years. The 350-bed hospital is NABH, NABL, and Nursing Excellence accredited with 9 Operation Theatres and a 24x7 Emergency Department. It is also a top-rated learning centre in Maharashtra for DNB programs in Emergency Medicine, Pathology, and Orthopaedic Surgery. Jehangir Hospital is committed to excellence in healthcare, medical education, and research, with a focus on predictive, preventive healthcare and well-being and fellowship programs in Gastro and Intensive care.

