Home-cooked veg, non-veg thalis get cheaper in May as food inflation cools: Crisil

New Delhi, June 5 The cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined by 6 per cent each (year-on-year) in May due to a sharp drop in prices of key vegetables led by a high-base effect, a Crisil report showed on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, the cost of a vegetarian thali remained stable, while a non-vegetarian thali reduced by 2 per cent last month.

Tomato prices fell 29 per cent to Rs 23 per kg from Rs 33 per kg in May as concerns over yield lifted prices last year. Prices of onion and potato declined 15 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, on-year, according to the 'Roti Rice Rate' (RRR) report.

Potato prices had shot up last year due to crop damage following blight infestations and unseasonal rainfall in West Bengal, while onion prices had increased due to lower rabi acreage and yield, as water availability in key growing states – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka – was low.

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east, and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure.

The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali.

"Thali costs diverged marginally on-month in May 2025, with vegetarian thali holding steady and non-vegetarian thali becoming 2 per cent cheaper. While tomato and potato turned dearer, prices of onion declined, keeping the vegetarian thali cost stable sequentially," said Pushan Sharma, Director-Research, Crisil Intelligence.

The cost of non-vegetarian thali, however, eased due to a decline in broiler prices. An estimated 4 per cent on-month decline in broiler prices contributed towards the decline in the non-vegetarian thali cost.

“Going ahead, we anticipate an uptick in vegetable prices owing to seasonal variations and a slight easing in prices of wheat and pulses amid strong domestic output,” said Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor