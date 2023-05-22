Home Loan Balance Transfer for Easier Repayment on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Homeowners looking to transfer their existing home loan balance to a new lender at affordable rates can choose the home loan balance transfer facility on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.

With home loan balance transfer interest rates starting at just 8.60 per cent, this facility helps existing home loan borrowers:

- Reduce their overall interest payments

- Increase their tenure to lower their EMIs

- Gain access to affordable top-up loans for additional financing

Interested individuals can choose from top lending partners and choose the ideal option with ease.

Here is a snapshot of different banks and NBFCs that offer the home loan balance transfer facility on Bajaj Markets:

Disclaimer: The details mentioned above are subject to change as per the lender's policies.

Applying for a home loan balance transfer on Bajaj Markets offers a range of benefits, such as:

- Easy comparison of features and home loan balance transfer interest rates offered by multiple lending partners

- Choice of various repayment durations offers flexibility and helps reduce the EMI burden

- Quick approval on home loan balance transfer applications on meeting simple eligibility criteria

- Minimal documentation

- Availability of top-up loans providing access to affordable financing over and above the home loan amount

- Simple and safe online application process for easier and quick transfer of home loan balance

- Full transparency with regards to home loan balance transfer fees and charges

Borrowers can switch home loans conveniently and save more while also accessing other property financing solutions on the Bajaj Markets' app or website.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor