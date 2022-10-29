Homebazaar.com Embraces AI and Machine Learning For Precise Online Home Discovery

October 29: Homebazaar.com, a technology-driven property discovery platform, is now all set to embrace AI and Machine Learning for smart buying, selling, and renting properties online. This move would enhance its efficient digital tool kit & simplify the property search process.

A part of the booming $250 billion prop tech industry, the firm already utilises hi-tech technology such as 360° property views, virtual tours, chatbots, & location proximity calculator.

Their unique algorithm would further boost user experience. It would auto-suggest properties based on buyer behaviour patterns, compare prices in detail, predict homes likely to be sold soon, and accurately estimate the sale & rental values of properties over time.

The algorithm would parse large amounts of data and documents in mere seconds. This enables homebazaar.com to quickly provide authentic information to home buyers in a matter of clicks. It would also be able to make refined co-relations after finecombing data, giving home buyers exactly what they want & thus accelerating the home search process.

“AI & Machine learning would enable us to further get an insight into our customers’ mindsets & thus help them secure their dream homes more quickly & efficiently. Price indexing in a particular locality, loan type & financial suggestions, accurate analyses of construction quality – the possibilities are simply endless,” says Founder & Director Shrikant Basare at Homebazaar.com

Utilising state-of-the-art AI and ML algorithms, the homebazaar.com platform offers a precise home discovery experience. The technology would triangulate key factors such as location, existing market conditions, connectivity metrics, upcoming infrastructure, and even neighbourhood crime rates while fetching the perfect home options.

The home buyer journey then gets super easy as homebazaar.com has planned to keep buyer preferences in mind. The patterns of a luxury property buyer would be recognised and the AI would suggest high-end properties accordingly. Similarly, a buyer could simply input fields like carpet area & flat configuration to get quick access to properties tailor-made for them.

Due to the power of machine learning, digital transactions would get a supreme boost as it would scan and record documents with ease. It could also find anomalies in a record or transaction, being much more reliable than a human eye. As the AI would be self-learning, it would only get stronger with every transaction.

“This tech move would further our competitive advantage in the industry and bolster the efforts of our 250+ property experts. It would not only enable home buyers to make informed decisions but also benefit sales with a more focused lead generation” comments Sushant Basare, Director of Sales at Homebazaar.com

Founded in 2013, homebazaar.com provides full-stack solutions for buyers, sellers, & renters. With a current ₹4800Cr+ worth of GMV, it has till date sold 5000+ homes and saved ₹57Cr+ brokerage for buyers. The company’s AI technology will provide an incredible boost to sales, expanding their global reach.

Visit to Know More: https://www.homebazaar.com/

