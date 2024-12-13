homeClass Wins Prestigious "Best School-Level Olympiad Training Academy" Award at World Education Summit 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: homeClass, a leading name in school-level Olympiad training, has been honoured with the "Best School-Level Olympiad Training Academy" award at the World Education Summit, held on 05 December 2024 in Mumbai, India. The accolade recognizes homeClass's unwavering commitment to excellence in preparing young minds for competitive examinations.

The award was presented by eminent personalities, Dr. Subodh Agarwal, Director General of Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj & Gramin Vikas Sansthan, Government of Rajasthan, and Dr. Ravi Gupta, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of eGov.

Speaking at the event, Ashwini Kapila, Director- BD at GetSetUp & Ex-MD of Barclays bank, who is associated with homeClass as an adviser, expressed, "This award is a testament to our vision of nurturing academic brilliance and creating a platform for students to excel in competitive environments." Students of homeClass have been winning National and International Championships in Singapore, Australia and USA. "It reflects the dedication of our teachers, the trust of parents and the hard work of our students." added Kapila.

Over the years, homeClass has redefined Olympiad coaching by blending modern teaching techniques with personalised mentorship programmes under the codename Nova. The academy caters to students from Grades 1-12, however restricting admissions till grade 8. Providing holistic training in Olympiad Mathematics, Science, English and Logical Reasoning blended with international curriculum. "A hundred percent MCQ training in tandem with NEP2000 prepares children better for their school excellence as well." said N. K. Jain, associated as a mentor with the group.

Parent Rashi Newatia, whose both children have flourished under homeClass's guidance, lauded the academy's contribution. "homeClass has been instrumental in transforming my children's learning journey. The structured curriculum, attention to detail and focus on logical thinking have helped my both sons secure top positions in national-level Olympiads,"

"I was always looking for something like this for my 6 year old daughter. The world out there is competitive and I do not want her to succumb to any pressure later in the higher grade. homeClass gives immense time and opportunity for my daughter to settle into the routine. What I most like about homeClass is, it is only 1 hour a day after-school for her and she is learning so much!" said Shouren Sinha, a parent from Bangalore.

"What sets homeClass apart is their vast course content. My daughter has gained immense confidence and a deeper understanding of core subjects, which reflects in her performance," shared Rahul D., a parent from Delhi.

Educationalists also applauded homeClass's approach. "Their pedagogy not only prepares students for Olympiads but also builds a strong foundation in critical thinking and problem-solvingskills essential for future success," remarked Dr. Shalini Mehta, an educator and former principal.

When asked about homeClass's future aspirations, Kapila said, "Building on this achievement, homeClass aims to expand its reach and continue supporting talented students through its innovative programmes. The academy has also launched initiatives such as the homeClass "School Shining Star Initiative", a scholarship program that partners with schools to nurture their nominated bright young talents.

The World Education Summit is a globally recognised platform that celebrates advancements in education. The event brings together thought leaders, policymakers, educators and innovators to recognize outstanding contributions in the sector.

"homeClass specialises in Olympiad coaching for school students, offering courses tailored to intermediate and advanced learners. With a focus on academic rigor and innovative teaching methods, homeClass has consistently delivered top results in national and international Olympiads." said the organiser.

Success stories https://homeclass.in/olympiad

Browse various competitions and courses to register with homeClass https://homeclass.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor