Homegrown brand Jaey is bringing Korean workwear fashion in India, tailored for all bodies in SizeYOU

As women continue to make strides in the workforce, the demand for smart, stylish, and well-fitting power outfits is on the rise. Fashion is more than just clothing; it is a means of self-expression and empowerment. Embracing the fashion statements of Korea, China, the United States, and Europe, India is in need of brands that can meet these expectations, and Jaey, a homegrown workwear brand, is stepping up to the challenge.

Jaey is breaking barriers and stereotypes surrounding workwear in India, providing a solution for women of all shapes and sizes. Since its launch in 2021, Jaey has been delivering the most stylish and functional outfits, carefully crafted from premium handpicked fabrics to ensure an impeccable fit. With a wide range of sizes from 2XS to 6XL, Jaey goes above and beyond by introducing SizeYOU – your body, your size – a revolutionary concept in India. Using an AI-enabled Virtual Tailor, it captures precise measurements using just two photos, allowing customers to find their perfect fit effortlessly. In addition to offering exceptional clothing, Jaey has built a vibrant community of over 10,000 followers on social media, empowering women by sharing powerful and informative content on power dressing.

Jaey aims to revolutionize the way Indian women dress for work. Each collection is meticulously curated, keeping in mind the unique curves of Indian women. With styles like peplum, cowls, frills, slits, pleats, and a refreshing color palette that goes beyond the traditional black, blue, and grey, Jaey brings a breath of fresh air to workwear fashion. Jaey offers a diverse range of over 200 styles across blazers, dresses, tailored trousers, skirts, and co-ord sets.

Inspired by popular Korean TV shows like Crash Landing on You, Why Her, and Vincenzo, as well as the American TV show Suits, Jaey’s collection, stands out with its unique and classy designs with customizable sleeves, length, etc., allowing the customers to personalize their outfits as per their comfort. And the best part? All of this comes in a mid-premium price range, starting from just Rs. 1,250 to Rs. 8,000.

Founder Jaini Haria shares her vision, “I started Jaey with the aim of making good quality, aspirational workwear available for all, and with every new collection, we’re pushing the boundaries higher. Our goal is to become the ultimate one-stop shop for all workwear needs in India.”

To ensure a personalized experience, Jaey exclusively sells through its website, www.jaey.in. The brand has garnered significant interest among women, boasting a return rate of less than 5%, well below the industry average of 20-40%. With a growing number of loyal patrons relying solely on Jaey for their workwear essentials, it’s clear that Jaey has struck a chord with its customers.

Now, you too can dress like your favorite Korean fashion icons, such as Yoon Se-ri, Park Yeon Jin, or even the iconic Donna, without breaking the bank. Jaey is all you need to elevate your workwear game.

