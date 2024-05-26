Homegrown HireMee helps 7 lakh small-town youth receive talent assessment for free

Bengaluru, May 26 Indian edtech platform HireMee has helped over 7,00,000 talented small-town youth get assessed at no cost by assessing them free of cost and connecting them with potential employers, the company said on Sunday.

Moreover, nearly 60 per cent of 2,70,000 interview opportunities created by HireMee since its inception in 2017 have gone to students from tier 3 and 4 towns, "with almost half of these opportunities for women candidates," said Venkatraman Umakanth, Senior VP and Business Head at the firm.

The talent assessment platform enables equal access to opportunities for small-town youth in the country, by connecting them with employers.

It has just won the Global Impact Sourcing Award (GISA) from IAOP, the premier global organisation dedicated to shaping the future of business.

"HireMee's dedication to impact sourcing has produced genuine, enduring benefits for both individuals and their communities," said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP.

The company provides AI-driven assessment, covering seven sections including core domain for students pursuing their diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The assessment scores of test takers are shared with companies listed on the HireMee platform without any fee.

HireMee platform has worked with nearly 7,000 colleges accredited by AICTE; National Career Service of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment; Tamil Nadu government's upskilling programme 'Naan Mudhalvan' and Karnataka government's Digital Economy Mission and over 2,000 companies.

