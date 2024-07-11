Homegrown Indkal to manufacture Acer-branded smartphones in India

New Delhi, July 11 Homegrown Indkal Technologies on Thursday announced its foray into the smartphone market under a trademark licencing agreement with the Taiwanese electronics company Acer, in which it will design, manufacture and distribute smartphones under the Acer brand in India.

"Our customers will experience exceptionally well-designed smartphones with high-end processors, top-notch camera technology and a host of premium features across the range," Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, said in a statement.

Indkal Technologies will launch a wide range of smartphone models under the Acer brand in mid-2024, expecting to quickly build strong momentum and a significant market share.

"We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India by providing a wide range of smartphones under the Acer brand that expand end-user choices and enrich their experience in the Indian market," said Jade Zhou, VP of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Incorporated.

This venture signifies the entry of a major computing brand into the Indian smartphone market, highlighting the segment’s immense growth potential.

With a focus on smartphones priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000, this market will now see strong competition, the company said.

These devices will be available for purchase through both e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores across the country.

