Homeland Group Bags Prestigious Real Estate Awards for CP67 and Homeland Regalia

New Delhi [India], July 31: Homeland Group, a renowned name in North India's real estate industry, has added two major accolades to its growing list of achievements, with honours received at both the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2025 and the Golden Brick Awards 2025 held in Dubai.

In a significant industry recognition, CP67 Mall, Mohali, was awarded the title of "Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year - Marketing & Promotions" at the IMAGES Shopping Centre Award 2025. The award acknowledges the mall's innovative marketing strategies, immersive brand campaigns, and its growing role as a lifestyle and retail landmark in Punjab.

Simultaneously, Homeland Group earned twin honours at the 7th edition of the Golden Brick Awards, a platform that honors industry professionals, bodies, groups and entities for their outstanding contributions to the Real Estate & Infrastructure Sector in India. The developer was recognised in two key categories: Retail Project of the Year - Commercial (Regional) for CP67 Mall, and Luxury Project of the Year (Regional) for its premium residential project, Homeland Regalia.

Umang Jindal, CEO, Homeland Group, said, "These recognitions reflect our commitment to crafting developments that are not just visually impressive, but deeply rooted in functionality, community engagement, and long-term value creation. CP67 has redefined retail experiences in the region through its curated tenant mix and immersive programming, while Regalia showcases our vision for aspirational, future-ready living. Winning these accolades reinforces our belief that regional developments can set global benchmarks when driven by thoughtful design and execution."

These accolades underline Homeland Group's growing influence across both retail and luxury housing segments in North India. With a consistent focus on design excellence, strategic location, and customer experience, Homeland Group continues to be a key contributor to Punjab's evolving real estate landscape.

