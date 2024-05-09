Honda opens new R&D facility in India to accelerate electrification

New Delhi, May 9 Honda R&D (India) Private Limited, a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co, on Thursday, opened its new Solution R&D Center in the country to accelerate electrification.

Opened in Bengaluru, the new facility will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly, as well as work on software and connected services through ‘co-creating’ open innovation by adopting technologies and ideas of research and development companies, according to the company.

The facility will also be partnering with companies with new ideas to develop new services and businesses that go beyond the scope of existing businesses and products from a long-term perspective.

"Honda will actively work to solve social issues, such as the effective use of energy through Honda’s Triple Action to ZERO initiative (carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation), and the prevention of traffic accidents to realise a society with zero traffic collision fatalities," the company said in a statement.

Honda has set a global target of achieving carbon neutrality in all its products and corporate activities by 2050.

The company mentioned that it is working to make a wide range of its products carbon-neutral in terms of their power sources. In the motorcycle business, Honda is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle products during the 2040s.

--IANS

shs/dan

