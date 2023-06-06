Honda plans to launch five SUV cars in India by 2030

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Automaker Honda on Tuesday said it plans to launch five new SUVs in India by 2030. Honda's latest SUV car ELEVATE had its global unveiling today at an event held in India.

Of those five, a battery electric vehicle-based SUV is planned to be launched in India within three years as part of its carbon neutrality initiatives.

"We have a robust product strategy to strengthen our premium play in the market and Elevate is first model among the 5 new SUVs that will be launched by Honda in India by 2030," said Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India on Tuesday.

The Elevate which has been unveiled today is a mid-size SUV and it comes with six airbags.

The Elevate is scheduled for launch during festive season this year. India will be the first country to manufacture and sell the model globally.

While the initial introduction of Elevate is focused on domestic market but India also aims to serve export markets.

"India being the world's third largest automotive market is extremely important for Honda. As the first country to launch a global model, today's World Premiere of the all-new Elevate is a stamp of commitment of Honda's plans and aspirations for the country. The exports from India to several regions across the globe are growing continuously every year. With high level of quality standards to deliver products that exceed expectations of both local and worldwide customers, India has become one of the most important export hubs for Honda," said Toshio Kuwahara, Head of Regional Unit (Asia and Oceania), Honda Motor Co and President and CEO, Asian Honda Motor Co.

Honda strives to realize carbon neutrality and zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050.

"To achieve this target, Honda aims to increase the sales ratio of Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles sales to 100 per cent globally by 2040, including India. For safety, we continue enhancing advanced technologies including the expansion of Honda SENSING around the world and strengthening our safety education to reduce traffic accidents," Kuwahara added.

