HONOR 200 Gets AI-Powered MagicOS 9.0 and Now at Limited-Time Price of Rs. 22,999 on Amazon.in

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: HONOR, a global leader in smart device innovation, announces an exclusive, limited-time offer on its widely acclaimed HONOR 200 smartphone, available on Amazon India starting at just Rs. 22,999.

www.amazon.in/dp/B0D6VJ6FYG/

Already a customer favorite with a 4.0-star rating based on over 1,600 reviews, the HONOR 200 combines flagship-grade features with exceptional value, making it one of the most compelling smartphone options in its segment today.

Two Powerful Variants - Limited Time Pricing:

* 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage - Rs. 22,999 www.amazon.in/dp/B0D6VJ6FYG/

* 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage - Rs. 24,999 www.amazon.in/dp/B0D6VJCZW3/

Celebrated Worldwide, Loved in India

The HONOR 200 has received widespread praise for its studio-quality portrait photography, immersive AMOLED display, and AI-enhanced performance. The device has quickly become a top choice for users seeking premium smartphone features at an accessible price point.

With the recent HONOR MagicOS 9.0 upgrade, users can now enjoy an even smoother experience with enhanced AI features, improved camera capabilities, and smarter system-level optimization.

"The HONOR 200 embodies our vision of delivering flagship-level innovation at an accessible price for Indian consumers. MagicOS 9.0 marks just the beginningbringing a refreshed user experience, intelligent AI enhancements, and improved camera and performance capabilities. We remain committed to deepening our presence in India and will soon introduce more customer-centric initiatives and offers tailored for our users here," said CP Khandelwal, Brand Custodian, India Business (HONOR).

Why Consumers Love the HONOR 200:

* Studio-Level Photography: AI-powered portrait mode and high-resolution imaging

* Optimized Battery Life: All-day usage with fast charging support

* Immersive AMOLED Display: Rich colors and ultra-smooth viewing

* Upgraded to MagicOS 9.0: Smarter UI, improved performance, and enhanced AI functionalities

* Elegant Design: Lightweight, sleek, and crafted for modern users

"HONOR has made significant strides in the European smartphone market, climbing to the 4th position with a remarkable 20% year-on-year growth, as per Counterpoint's latest report. This achievement reflects the brand's growing global momentum and strong product-market fit," said CP Khandelwal, Brand Custodian, India Business (HONOR).

"As we prepare to expand our portfolio in India, our top priority remains to ensure seamless support and trust for our existing user base across the country."

Exclusively on Amazon India

This limited-period pricing is available only on Amazon India, offering tech-savvy consumers a rare opportunity to own a globally acclaimed smartphone at unmatched value.

Product Links:

* HONOR 200 (8GB + 256GB) - Rs. 22,999 on Amazon www.amazon.in/dp/B0D6VJ6FYG/?th=1

* HONOR 200 (12GB + 512GB) - Rs. 24,999 on Amazon www.amazon.in/dp/B0D6VJ6FYG/?th=1

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. Committed to innovation and quality, HONOR delivers next-generation technology that enhances the lives of its users worldwide. With a strong focus on AI, design, and camera capabilities, HONOR continues to redefine smartphone experiences.

