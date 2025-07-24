Honouring Tomorrow’s Visionaries and Industry Trailblazers: Business Elite Award

New Delhi [India], July 24: In the present evolving business landscape, exceptional leadership, innovation, and inspiration are the hallmarks of success. Several business leaders and their ventures have achieved remarkable success through exceptional strategies and influence, fueling growth and impact.

Iberia Pharmaceuticals India Limited

Impact Recognition: Best Emerging Pharmaceuticals Company in India 2025

Iberia Pharmaceuticals is a healthcare company dedicated to connecting science with everyday health and skincare needs. We cater to both dermatology and cardio-diabetic segments, bringing clinically tested, globally trusted brands to Indian consumers, healthcare professionals, and clinics through a carefully created product portfolio. Our expertise lies in offering advanced, evidence-based formulations across diverse categories such as acne, pigmentation, aging, sun protection, hydration, skin sensitivity, and metabolic health. Alongside internationally reputed partners, we also develop sustainable and dermatologist-approved in-house brands that reflect our commitment to innovation and efficacy. With an in-house team of trained professionals and strong partnerships with leading global companies, Iberia Pharmaceuticals remains committed to delivering quality, transparency, and safety across every product and therapeutic category we serve.

Beyond Today

Prakash Sharma (CEO)

Impact Recognition: Emerging Company of the Year 2025

Beyond Today is a next-generation Insurtech platform transforming how insurance is distributed and experienced in India. It is an IRDA-licensed Direct Insurance Broker, committed to reshaping how individuals and businesses approach financial protection. Beyond Today is the brainchild of Prakash Sharma, with over two decades of expertise in the insurance industry. Its mission is to make insurance a personal, emotional, and empowering experience for everyone everywhere.

House of Zelena

Impact Recognition: Best Maternity Wear Brand for The Year 2025

A pioneering maternity wear brand, House of Zelena is dedicated to empowering expectant and feeding mothers with comfort, style and confidence. Its mission is to offer high-quality, fashionable and highly functional clothing to address the diverse needs of pregnant and new mothers. The company strives to make every pregnancy journey distinctive and memorable with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. Today, House of Zelena has emerged as a one-stop destination for contemporary design clothing that meets the demands of today's expectant and new mothers.

Srinath Pathak

Marketing Manager

Strategic Growth Leader – 30 Under 30

Srinath Pathak, marketing manager at SarvaGram, harnesses his expertise in strategic brand positioning, growth marketing, and demand generation to drive impactful business outcomes. He holds an MBA from the esteemed IIM Sirmaur and a B.Tech in Agri Engineering from SHUATS, Prayagraj.

Srinath is renowned for delivering high-impact results and has been honoured with the Excellence Performance Awards for his contributions. He specialises in creating and executing brand strategies that improve marketing presence and boost growth. For his excellent track record and expertise, Srinath has been recognised as a 30 Under 30 Strategic Growth Leader in the consumer marketing industry.

Genex Facility Management Solutions Pvt Ltd

Praveen Yadav (Founder & CEO)

Best Emerging Company of the Year 2025

Genex Facility Management Solutions is a recognized leader in the facility management sector, dedicated to delivering exceptional, technology-driven solutions. With a strong customer-centric focus and a commitment to innovation, Genex provides customized services designed to address the unique requirements of each client. Driven by a vision to redefine excellence in facility management, the company consistently pushes boundaries and sets new benchmarks across the industry.

Currently, Genex manages over 9 million square feet of real estate assets, serving a broad range of clients across multiple sectors. At its core, the company's mission is to empower clients by solving their most complex challenges through the delivery of effective, AI-enabled, and forward-thinking solutions.

Click Orbits

Paramveer Singh (Founder & CEO)

Rising Star in Digital Marketing Services

A pioneering performance marketing firm, Click Orbits is renowned for creating excellent marketing campaigns. The dedicated team excel at putting users into groups depending on their preferences, demographics and behaviours to ensure their approach fits for each specific group. Click Orbits always provides actionable insights and intelligence to individuals, organisations and governments by leveraging cutting-edge technology and in-depth industry knowledge. The company offers a comprehensive range of marketing and development services, including programmatic buying, social media marketing, affiliate marketing, CRO services, mobile app marketing and SEO services to empower businesses to flourish in their industry.

Kylas Technologies Pvt Ltd

SaaS Product of the Year for Business Growth 2025

Kylas is an enterprise-grade Sales CRM built to accelerate the growth of small and medium-sized businesses. It offers features like pipeline and lead management, deal tracking, and sales automation – delivered through an intuitive interface and a flat, unlimited-user pricing model. With seamless integration across 50+ business tools and expert-led onboarding, Kylas empowers teams to streamline sales processes, improve collaboration, and close deals faster. Trusted by over 5,000 growing businesses, Kylas is more than a CRM – it's a catalyst for scalable, sustainable growth.

Amura Marketing Technologies Pvt Ltd

Best Digital Transformation Strategy Partner – 2025

The Game-Changer in Marketing Innovation to Watch in 2025

Amura Marketing Technologies is a leading digital growth partner, known for driving business success through data-led strategy, MarTech innovation, and full-funnel performance marketing. With a focus on delivering measurable outcomes, Amura helps brands scale in today's fast-moving digital landscape. Combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology, Amura empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and unlock sustainable growth. Trusted by 500+ brands across industries, Amura is redefining what it means to market in the digital age – with innovation, agility, and results at its core.

IronVest, Inc.

Vikash Sharma- Strategic Partner, AAME (Asia, Africa, Middle East)

Excellence in Secure Digital Banking & Fraud Protection 2025 for Asia Africa & middle East

Working on the mission to deliver robust, secure, and trusted digital security infrastructure, IronVest is known for safeguarding digital transactions and protecting users from fraud in the AAME region. Led by the visionary Vikash Sharma, IronVest is continuously shaping the future of secure digital banking around the world.

PRD Rigs

Mr. Mithunraj Paranthaman (CEO)

The Most Prestigious Brand To Follow 2025

PRD Rigs Celebrates 50+ years of Drilling Passion, Export Recognition, and Digital Transformation

In 2025, PRD Rigs continues its journey of engineering excellence and international expansion. Founded in 1972 by Mr. T.P. Thangaraj, the company expanded under second-generation leader Mr. T.T. Paranthaman, establishing a strong international presence. Today, under CEO Mr. Mithunraj Paranthaman, PRD leads with smart technology, sustainable practices, and customer-first innovation. With multiple national awards and operations in over 75 countries, PRD Rigs continues to redefine drilling solutions through a legacy built on vision, resilience, and transformation.

