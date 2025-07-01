Hope for Parenthood: Insights from Leading IVF and Gynaecology Experts on this Doctor’s Day

New Delhi [India], July 1:On this special feature, leading IVF and gynaecology experts share their insights, experiences, and advice for those navigating fertility issues. Their perspectives offer not only medical guidance but also emotional reassurance to those dreaming of starting or growing their families. From breakthroughs in assisted reproductive technologies to holistic approaches in women's health, these experts provide a message of optimism and possibility—reminding us that hope, science, and compassionate care can come together to make parenthood a reality.

1. Dr. Mukesh Bavishi, Obstetrics & Gynaecology in Ahmedabad

Dr. Mukesh Bavishi shares his perspective on the evolving landscape of women's healthcare this Doctor's Day. With over 40 years of experience, his practice focuses on a wide spectrum of women’s surgeries, including treatment of cancers such as breast, uterine, and ovarian. Leveraging advanced training from premier institutes in India and abroad, along with the latest medical technologies, Dr. Bavishi and his team deliver exceptional surgical outcomes. One of the key advancements he highlights is a new, minimally invasive hysterectomy technique that drastically reduces operating time, ensures almost no blood loss, and allows patients to return home within 24 hours—ensuring faster recovery and minimal disruption to daily life. His team also specializes in cosmetic and fertility-enhancing surgeries, including reshaping procedures post-delivery, organ reconstruction for women born without them, and advanced laparoscopic techniques that have brought joy to many aspiring parents. Dr. Bavishi remains committed to compassionate, result-oriented care with a focus on innovation and patient well-being..

2. Dr. Bandana Sodhi, MD, DNB, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Advanced Gyn Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic Surgeon) Director at Fortis La Femme, Greater Kailash-2, New Delhi, Former Faculty with AFMC Pune and Army Hospital (Research & Referral ) New Delhi

Dr. Bandana Sodhi shares a heartfelt message this Doctor's Day for all those on the journey to parenthood. She emphasizes that families navigating fertility challenges are seen, valued, and never alone. Today's advanced fertility care blends cutting-edge science with compassionate support, offering not only medical solutions but emotional comfort. Each successful pregnancy is a testament to hope, resilience, and the unwavering desire to build a family. “You may have faced setbacks and moments of doubt,” she says, “but as gynaecologists, we are here to walk alongside you. Your strength is evident in every appointment, every treatment, and every decision made with love.” Whether the path includes IVF, IUI, surgery, or simply patience and hope, every step forward is meaningful. Dr. Sodhi encourages every aspiring parent to trust their journey and remember: your dreams are valid, your courage is real, and your story is still unfolding—with compassion and care at every stage.

3. Dr. Mamta Vernekar Dighe, MD, DNB, FCPS, DGO, FNB – Fellow of National Board in Reproductive Medicine and Founder & Medical Director at Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre, Pune, and Past Director, IVF Pune – Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The journey to parenthood isn't just medical—it's deeply human. It's the quiet strength to start over, the courage to place trust in science, and the unshakable belief that even after heartbreak, life can begin again.

With a legacy spanning over 25+ years, Dr. Mamta Dighe has empowered more than 25,000+ families on their path to parenthood. She now leads Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre — recently honoured as the Standalone IVF Centre of the Year – Western Region at the National IVF Excellence Awards 2025, in association with Voice of Healthcare (VOH).

Xenith provides comprehensive fertility solutions — from IUI, IVF, and ICSI to advanced diagnostics, fertility preservation, egg and sperm freezing, male infertility care. Our success rate of 66 -70% reflects our commitment not only to IVF success but also to personalized fertility consultation. Whether you’re just starting to ask questions or exploring advanced treatments, we guide your path with clinical excellence and emotional sensitivity.

4. Dr Deepika Tiwari MBBS, MS is a senior Gynecologist & Obstetrician practicing at Cloudnine Hospital, Sector 47 Gurugram

Parenthood is a wonderful milestone for any couple. For some it is a blessing , for few it may be challenging. Due to our urban lifestyle, advanced maternal age, high demanding jobs, environmental factors or even personal habits can influence the fertility in both Men & Women.

Doctors can help you in your journey by guiding and offering treatment for medical disorders affecting fertility.

Parenthood needs adequate planning; a Pre- Pregnancy counselling session with your Gynecologist can provide you with basic understanding of the physiology and associated changes. It includes general assessment, and a few scans and blood tests to get an insight into your health.

For those suffering with fertility issues, Your Gynecologist can advise regarding Natural methods, Ovulation Induction, Follicular monitoring, IUI or IVF methods.

We wish you a safe Motherhood and happy Parenthood. For any queries, you may contact us @ Kimaya Healthcare, Sector 49, Gurugram

( Appointments: +91-8447918981) – https://www.deepikatiwari.com

5. Dr Simrandeep Kaur, MBBS, MD (Obs Gynae), Fellowship Reproductive Medicine (Gold Medalist), Director Reproductive Medicine, Infertility and IVF, GAD Advanced Ortho Gynae Clinics, Janakpuri, New Delhi. Visiting consultant Apollo Cradle Hoapital, Ferticity IVf Clinics, Delhi

In our rapidly evolving world, the modern lifestyle—though full of opportunity—often comes with hidden costs to our health, especially reproductive health. Increasing stress, sedentary habits, late marriages, irregular sleep cycles, unhealthy diets, and exposure to environmental toxins are contributing to a noticeable rise in infertility among both men and women. Many couples today find themselves silently struggling, unsure where to begin or how to seek help.

As a fertility and IVF specialist, I want to assure them: hope is very much alive. With the remarkable advancements in reproductive medicine, we now have effective, personalized solutions that can support couples at every step of their fertility journey. Early consultation and awareness are key—fertility is not just a medical concern, it’s a lifestyle issue too.

This Doctor's Day, I urge everyone to recognize that fertility is an important part of overall health. Let's remove the stigma, encourage conversations, and offer compassionate care to those on the path to parenthood. With the right support and timely intervention, the dream of having a child can indeed become a reality.”— Dr. Simrandeep Kaur, Fertility & IVF Specialist.

Watch a heartfelt video message from our esteemed participants sharing their insights and hopes this Doctor's Day:

6. Dr. Ankesh Sahetya, Mumbai, DNB, DGO, MB, MNAM, F.A.L.S, F.I.C.O.G, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Mumbai

As a gynaecologist and IVF specialist, I witness daily the quiet strength and deep longing of individuals and couples who dream of becoming parents. Parenthood is not just a biological process—it is a profound journey of hope, resilience, and love. For many, this path comes with challenges, uncertainty, and emotional ups and downs. But science and compassion now go hand in hand. With advances in reproductive medicine and personalized care, what once felt impossible is often within reach. Each embryo, each cycle, each heartbeat seen on an ultrasound holds the promise of new life and new beginnings. To every patient who walks through our doors, know this: you are not alone, and your hope is valid. Together, we work not only to create life—but to honour your dream of parenthood, with empathy, dedication, and unwavering belief in the possibility of joy.

7. Dr. Lavi Sindhu, Fertility & IVF Specialist, Director- Vedanvit Fertility, Sr. Fertility and IVF Consultant at Cloudnine Hospital, Delhi

Dr Lavi Sindhu has a vast experience as Fertility & IVF Specialist. She has helped countless couples to fulfill the dream of parenthood through her skills and compassion. She has worked with the top Fertility centre in Delhi NCR and contributed immensely to provide compassionate care to couples seeking For Fertility treatment.

The journey of in vitro fertilization (IVF) is marked by countless success stories that bring hope to families around the world. These IVF success stories are testaments to human resilience and the power of medical innovation. IVF has proven to be a transformative solution, empowering people with different challenges to achieve parenthood. Behind each story lies a combination of advanced medical techniques, perseverance, and unwavering hope. The impact of IVF goes far beyond helping people conceive. It has transformed how society views infertility and expanded the possibilities of what modern medicine can achieve. As it's often said, the first step towards finding a solution is accepting the problem, and the same goes for infertility. And that's our motto on this doctor's day – to educate, and create awareness. Remember, infertility is not a taboo, like many other health conditions, it can be treated through proper evaluation and treatment.

8. Dr. Ruchi Tandon, MD,FICMCH, FICOG, FOGSI fellow ART, diploma Cosmetic Gynecology, Delhi

Dr. Ruchi Tandon is a popular and renowned gynaecologist practising in Delhi NCR premier institutes for last 20 years . Her vision is judgement free healthcare for all younger women in a comfortable space. She's been a part of various awareness campaigns and been felicitated for her awareness to spread gynecology awareness to the younger generations by Indian Medical Association(IMA), Economic Times (ET) Healthcare and various organisations.

She is working as laparoscopic surgeon and high risk pregnancy specialist especially IVF pregnancies providing them a safer and healthier motherhood .

She was honoured with the Chikitsak Ratna Award on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day 2022 (extended celebrations by IMA South Delhi branch).

She, along with her social awareness campaigns are known for their work in the fields of cosmetic gynaecology, obstetrics, PCOS, adolescent medicine, laparoscopic surgeries and for saving thousands of women’s lives by providing life-saving surgery through their pioneering work.

She especially helps women with her open platform associated with the best institutions in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology namely Apollo , Rosewalk and Max hospitals.

Many ideologies, such as PCOS, abortions, MTPs, contraception and infertility, remain taboo in women, and their comfort with a younger generation of gynaecologists continues to inspire her.

9. Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal, Senior Consultant and Infertility Specialist, Arihant Hospital and Sunrise Life Care IVF Centre, Gurgaon

In today's fast-paced world, the path to parenthood has become more complex, yet more hopeful than ever before. With advancements in IVF and fertility science, we are witnessing miracles every day—helping couples who once thought parenthood was out of reach. However, it’s not just about science; it's about understanding the emotional journey, building trust, and offering personalized care. Modern lifestyle choices, stress, and delayed family planning have significantly impacted fertility, which is why early awareness and timely consultation are crucial. We, as fertility specialists, are not just treating a medical condition—we are restoring hope and helping dreams take shape. On this Doctor's Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all my fellow doctors who continue to serve with compassion, dedication, and innovation. Let's keep inspiring lives and creating possibilities.”

Wishing everyone a meaningful and joyous Doctor's Day!

10. Dr. Anitha Rao – Gynecologist, Obstetrician, Infertility Specialist. MBBS, MD – Obstetrics & Gynaecology. 25 Years Overall Experience, Bangalore

In today's fast-paced world, many couples face unforeseen hurdles on their path to parenthood. As a specialist in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, I firmly believe that compassion, patience, and science together can make miracles possible. Every hopeful parent deserves not just treatment, but understanding, guidance, and unwavering support throughout their fertility journey. Advancements in reproductive medicine now empower us to offer real hope, even in the most challenging cases. It is a privilege to walk alongside couples in this deeply emotional chapter of life, and to witness the joy that comes with new beginnings. On this Doctor's Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all my fellow doctors who dedicate themselves to healing and hope every single day. Let's continue to uphold the trust placed in us with care, ethics, and excellence.”— Dr. Anitha Rao, MBBS, MD – Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Wishing everyone a meaningful and inspiring Doctor's Day

11. Dr. Archana Mohana MBBS, MS,FMAS (Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery) (OBS . & GYNAE.) Infertility Specialist Laparoscopic Surgeon Cosmetic Gynaecologist

Parenthood is one of life's most profound journeys — a dream that lives in countless hearts, often silently and with deep hope. As a gynecologist, laparoscopic surgeon, and infertility specialist, I've witnessed how modern medicine can transform that silent hope into joyful reality. With advancements in reproductive technologies, cosmetic gynecology, and minimally invasive surgery, we are now able to offer not only effective treatment but also emotional and physical comfort to women navigating complex health issues. Every woman's story is unique — whether she seeks motherhood, healing, or confidence in her own body — and it is our responsibility as doctors to meet her with empathy, skill, and understanding.

Cosmetic gynecology and laparoscopic procedures have opened new doors to restoring wellness and dignity, helping women feel whole again — not just physically, but emotionally. On this Doctor's Day, I salute my colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes and in operating rooms, offering not just cures but care. Let's continue to innovate, uplift, and walk beside those who trust us with their most personal journeys.

