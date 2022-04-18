Hosting The Filmfare Marathi Awards Was A Timeless Experience Says Reshma Mayekar

It takes expertise and incredible talent to master the art of communication and to ace it every single day. It's never easy to get along with the people you're with, to be spontaneous with the ambience, and to fit in with everything. Reshma Mayekar, on the other hand, does it with great ease and delight because of her deep passion for anchoring and intrinsic talent in the arts.

is an Indian stage and television presenter who has hosted a variety of shows and events. According to sources, she has performed over 2000 live shows till date.

To name a few, her recent events include hosting the 6th Planet Filmfare Marathi Awards 2021, ASRTU Standing committee conference, Works Maharashtra Times and Navbharat Times, Women's Bike Rally and Jai Shree Krishna Live Drama, and her major clients include corporate and Government bodies such as Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and many more.

On hosting the Filmfare Marathi Awards 2021, Reshma Mayekar says, "I feel grateful for this huge opportunity. It was a timeless experience and I did my best. Hosting, in my opinion, takes the same level of planning and expertise as any other form of public performance. The host is in charge of keeping the house's energy and tying all of the performers, sponsors, presenters, and audience together."

Continuing further, "The audience likes everything about you if you keep it classy, and they will give you what you need most and that is heartfelt appreciation for a wonderful concert" She adds.

Reshma's excellent communication skills and fascinating persona quickly captivate the audience. And so, she is almost always engaged for multiple major brands as well as real estate events hosted by major developers such as Lodha, Runwal, Rustomjee, and others.

