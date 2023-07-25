Hotel & Resort Chain Beyond Stay to Expand Following Successful Pre-Series A Funding Round

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], July 25: Beyond Stay, India’s only mass premium leisure hotel & resort chain has raised Rs. 1.5 crores at a valuation of $2M in a Pre Series A investment round led by Anant Singhania and a group of High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) including Atul Joshi of Oyster Capital and other participants. With over 25 hotels and resorts across North, Central and Western India, Beyond Stay has established itself as a leading player in the leisure segment catering to themes such as wildlife, hills and western India. The company has a deep understanding of the modern Indian traveller and offers a unique and unparalleled experience to its customers.

Commenting on the investment, Anant Singhania (CEO, JK Enterprises & Director, JK Organisation) said, “Beyond Stay is your preferred travel partner focusing on wilderness, nature, wellness holidays for the young Indian travellers of tomorrow with engaging holidays filled with adventure, engaging activities and unforgettable experiences. I am excited to have invested in Beyond Stay spearheaded by Dhaval Jani and his able team and wish them my best in all their future endeavours. It is also exciting to hear about their expansion plans from 400 keys to 1000 keys, which will provide even more holiday options and destinations to choose from. I hope their efforts will encourage more people to travel and explore the beauty of India's natural landscapes while also promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. Some of the engaging options they offer could include hiking through scenic trails, camping in remote locations, practising yoga and meditation in peaceful surroundings, wildlife safaris, and cultural immersion experiences.”

Led by Dhaval Jani (Founder) and Dhananjay Singh (Co-Founder), the team has been instrumental in the growth story of travel companies such as MakeMyTrip and bringing a rich experience in tech, digital and consumer-facing aspects. The management team comes with a wealth of experience in the travel industry, with over 50 years of experience in hospitality, aviation, and travel companies such as Club Mahindra, SpiceJet and MakeMyTrip. Dhaval Jani voiced, “ I am thrilled to have received this investment from such a group of well-respected investors. This investment will enable us to strengthen our technology, expand our offerings, and provide our customers with the best possible experience. We are committed to delivering unique and personalised travel experiences, and we look forward to the next stage of our growth journey."

The funds raised in this Pre-Series A round will be used to expand Beyond Stay’s presence in new locations and to enhance its technology infrastructure to provide an even better experience to its customers. The company aims to become the leading player in the premium leisure segment in India, offering an unparalleled experience to its customers. Beyond Stay offers a diverse range of locations for its customers, including wildlife sanctuaries such as Pench, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Tadoba, Corbett, Sariska and Satpura, as well as popular hill stations such as Manali, Nainital, Kanatal, Kufri, Narkanda and Khurpatal. The company also offers beach destinations such as Murudand, Alibaug, and heritage destinations such as Jaisalmer and Pachmarhi.

Website: https://www.beyondstay.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor