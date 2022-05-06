Hotelogix and AxisRooms at SATTE 2022 under one umbrella for the first time

Hotelogix, a globally leading enterprise-grade cloud-based Hotel Property Management System provider and AxisRooms, a well-known product for distribution and revenue optimisation, announced their participation in the 29th edition of South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) from May 18-20, 2022.

Additionally, with their post-merger combined expertise, Hotelogix and AxisRooms will showcase an array of hospitality solutions, including a multi-property management system and revenue management service at booth C-172.

Scheduled to take place at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, SATTE is Asia's leading travel and tourism exhibition to conduct business, share knowledge, and exchange ideas for solution-driven innovations to accelerate the industry's growth.

According to Aditya Sanghi, Co-founder and CEO of Hotelogix, the Covid-driven changing market dynamics have made hotels embrace digitisation to drive growth and deliver delightful guest experiences. "We have a gamut of products under one umbrella for various segments, including chain hotels, independent properties, resorts, and others, to help them realise their business objectives. I am looking forward to interacting with hoteliers during the event to know their perspectives on technology adoption," Aditya added.

Expressing his views on the cloud adoption rate in India, Aditya said, "Compared to 2021, public cloud adoption will increase by around 30 per cent in 2022. Considering such developments, hotels in this region will move towards the cloud for comprehensive automation, cost-saving, scalability, and enhanced revenues."

Pre-book a slot at SATTE with our top management by clicking .

Hotelogix offers an all-in-one cloud-based Hotel Property Management System that helps group and chain properties with the centralised control to automate operations, increase efficiency, sell more rooms, boost revenues, and witness instant ROI while serving guests better. It has earned the trust of many prominent hospitality entities operating across geographies, including India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and matured markets such as North America and Europe.

For more information, visit

AxisRooms is a hospitality technology company that innovates and delivers the most powerful Hotel Channel Manager and Revenue Strategy solutions to 6500+ India's leading hotels and resorts. Therefore, allowing them to manage better pricing and revenue and make business decisions with superior, actionable data. With Distribution, Revenue Strategy, and Revenue Intelligence solutions that address the challenges of today's hospitality industry, AxisRooms helps hotels and resorts maximize its distribution and optimize profits.

For more information, visit

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor