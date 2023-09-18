House of EM5: Revolutionizing the Fragrance World with Cost-Effectiveness and Luxury

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 18: Even though we have progressed a lot as a society, luxury still seems like a far-fetched dream to most of us. But House of EM5 is breaking barriers today and setting new benchmarks for quality, cost-effectiveness, and environmental mindfulness. Emerging as the best perfume brand in India, House of EM5 is committed to making exotic fragrances accessible to everyone. House of EM5 is not just a brand; it's a movement reshaping perceptions and rewriting the rules of indulgence. It is making it convenient to buy perfume online.

House of EM5's journey began with a vision to redefine the reach of luxury and to make it seamless for everyone to get their hands on luxurious perfumes. House of EM5 believes everyone deserves to choose a fragrance that truly depicts their personality without worrying about budget or other aspects. They have a diverse range of products, which include perfumes, mists, solid perfumes, candles, beard balm, and much more.

They care about their customers and never compromise on the quality offered by them. All their products are free of sulphates, silicone, and paraben and are also cruelty-free, non-carcinogenic, and reasonably priced. They have been crafted with natural ingredients. The fusion of quality and affordability they offer sets them apart.

House of EM5 first launched in 2019 but temporarily paused its services due to the pandemic. However, they stayed determined and returned stronger to proudly relaunch in June 2022. They started with 7 distinct fragrances and a single product category. But just in a single month, they sold more than 40,000 units. In six months, they started offering over 150 fragrances under 7 different product categories. In the first 6 months, they achieved the outstanding milestone of 60 lacs monthly sales. Their current growth rate stands at around 25% to 40% every month, which is exceptional for any business.

From solid perfumes to candles, all their products are top-notch in every aspect and have been designed with utmost perfection and care. The scented candles have been hand-poured and contain essential oils. Every candle has a lead-free wick. The candles are among the top 10 bestsellers in the candle market on esteemed platforms like Amazon.

Their premium and luxurious perfume for women and men along with an extensive candle range has been designed while keeping the needs and requirements of eco-conscious and health-conscious individuals in mind. Their products are unique as they are the results of meticulous research and formulation. They are perfect for those who need fragrances inspired by popular luxury brands but without a weighty price tag.

House of EM5 plans to expand further and believes that only the sky is the limit for them. They are continuously working on exploring different product categories to cater to audiences with diverse tastes. They are well-equipped to invest in research and development and aim to introduce new proprietary blends in the upcoming years. Their accomplishments have motivated them to work with more dedication and commitment toward their passion for offering thoughtfully curated fragrances to the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor