Housewise launches MostlyNRI: Comprehensive Support for NRIs, From Banking to Taxation

New Delhi [India], September 23: Housewise [https://housewise.in/] has launched its latest product MostlyNRI [https://mostlynri.com/], a portal to help NRIs with all and sundry work in India. Whether a student requires its marksheet from university, a professional settled outside India is worried about taxation in India, or a professional with old parents worried about creation of will/estate planning - MostlyNRI promises to take away all the worries.

Housewise.in was founded in Pune in 2017, with a vision to manage properties in India for Indians across the globe. Today, it manages properties for Indians in over 33 countries and has expanded operations to 13 cities - Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Thane, Goa, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Kochi.

Founder of Housewise.in (parent of MostlyNRI.com), Pryank Agrawal is an IIT Roorkee alumnus. He explains that the company was founded with ethics and transparency as its foundation. And to this day, the company retains the philosophy of honesty with all its stakeholders - Customers, employees, vendors. Our USP is trust.

Over past 7 years, as the customer trust was cemented, the customers kept coming back for requirements more than just property management. To cater to this, MostlyNRI has been launched. MostlyNRI helps with many things including but not limited to -

- Taxation - Tax filing, issues with refund, TDS returns and any other issue with tax filing. These are common issues know to NRIs.

- Will writing and estate management - Many NRIs have old parents back home. In many cases, the parent have passed away without any will. This makes the transfer of assets to children a nightmare. MostlyNRI has high quality and high integrity professionals to help navigate all complexities around asset planning, Will writing, execution of Will, transfer of assets

- Wealth Management - India growth story is visible, more so to Indians aborad. But where to invest? MostlyNRI has tied up with high-quality and ethical professionals to help its customers

- University Marksheets/transcripts - Indian students require various certificates from India but no one to help. MostlyNRI will help

- Banking and Financial Services - From closure of bank account, recovery of old FDs, closure of demat account, MostlyNRI can do everything

- Govt Certificates - Birth Certificates, Non availability of birth certificates, Apostille service, RTO verification - Whatever the need is, MostlyNRI will help.

- PF Withdrawal - MostlyNRI offers hassle free resolution of issues pertaining to PF and NPS withdrawal

Speaking at the launch, Founder & CEO of Housewise.in, Pryank Agrawal expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to introduce MostlyNRI to our portfolio of products! This product represents another leap forward in our pursuit of delivering high quality services to Indians across the globe. To this end, we will continue to focus on solving issues of all kinds for NRIs"

To explore new product, visit https://mostlyNRI.com. Even if a service you require is not listed, you can reach out to them with your specific requirement and they will take care of it.

