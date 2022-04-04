Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd to merge with HDFC Bank
Published: April 4, 2022
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited has made a big announcement today. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) will merge into HDFC Bank, read its official document.
The proposal has been approved by Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. So now HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by the public shareholders, while HDFC Limited's existing shareholders will be 41 per cent owned by HDFC Bank, the company said in an exchange filing.
